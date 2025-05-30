What is Aryna Sabalenka's Net Worth?

Aryna Sabalenka is a Belarusian professional tennis player who has a net worth of $18 million. Aryna Sabalenka has been ranked #1 in the WTA singles ranking and has won multiple titles, including Grand Slam singles titles at the 2023 and 2024 Australian Opens and the 2024 US Open. Additionally, with partner Elise Mertens, Sabalenka won Grand Slam doubles titles at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

Career Earnings & Endorsements

Sabalenka has earned approximately $34.6 million in career prize money, placing her among the top 10 all-time earners on the WTA Tour. Her most lucrative season came in 2024, during which she secured titles at the Australian Open and the US Open, amassing nearly $9.7 million in prize money. In 2025, she has continued her strong performance, winning titles at the Brisbane International, Miami Open, and Madrid Open, contributing to her year-to-date earnings of over $4.3 million.

Beyond her on-court success, Sabalenka has attracted significant endorsement deals. She has an exclusive apparel and footwear contract with Nike and uses Wilson's Blade 98 racquet. In 2024, she became a brand ambassador for luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet. Additionally, she partnered with Oakberry, a global açaí brand, launching a signature "Power Serve Bowl" as part of their collaboration.

Early Life and Education

Aryna Sabalenka was born on May 5, 1998 in Minsk, Belarus. Her father, Siarhiej, was an ice hockey player. Sabalenka became interested in tennis by chance after noticing some tennis courts while driving with her dad. She began playing the sport, and trained at the newly opened National Tennis Academy in Minsk. In 2015, the Belarusian Tennis Federation encouraged Sabalenka and her team to play low-level professional events in lieu of junior tournaments. As a result, Sabalenka competed on U14 and U16 teams in Europe before competing on the junior level. For her higher education, she studied at the Belarusian State University.

Junior Career

Sabalenka made her main-draw debut on the ITF Junior Circuit in 2013, at the low-level Grade-4 Tallink Cup in Estonia. She won her first ITF title later that year in doubles, at the Grade-5 Alatan Tour Cup in Belarus. In 2014, at the MTV Total Junior Cup in Finland, Sabalenka won her first singles title. She subsequently defended her Alatan Tour Cup doubles title, and also won the singles title.

Start of Professional Career

Sabalenka started playing on the ITF Women's Circuit in 2012, even before playing on the ITF Junior Circuit. However, she didn't win her first professional match until the end of 2014, in Istanbul. The next year, Sabalenka won her first two professional titles in consecutive weeks in Antalya. In 2016, she won titles in Tianjin and Toyota. Sabalenka went on to play her first main draw on the WTA Tour in early 2017. That summer, she made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon. Later in the year, Sabalenka made it to her first WTA tournament final, at the Tianjin Open. She finished the season by claiming her biggest title yet, at the Mumbai Open. Sabalenka had her breakout year in 2018, her first full year on the WTA Tour. In addition to winning the Connecticut Open and Wuhan Open, she made it to the fourth round of the US Open and the quarterfinals of the China Open. Sabalenka rose to number 11 in the WTA rankings and was named the WTA Newcomer of the Year.

Rise in the WTA Rankings

Sabalenka continued to improve in 2019, starting with a title at the Shenzhen Open. Back in China later in the season, she defended her Wuhan Open title and won the WTA Elite Trophy. Sabalenka also had her best season yet in doubles, winning the Indian Wells Open, the Miami Open, and the US Open with her partner Elise Mertens. With the US Open title, her first in a Grand Slam tournament, Sabalenka entered the top 10 of the WTA rankings in doubles. Her first title of the 2020 season came at the Qatar Open, where she defeated Petra Kvitová in straight sets in the final. After coming back from the COVID-19 break, Sabalenka won in Ostrava and Linz. She continued her ascent in 2021, reaching number seven in the WTA singles rankings after winning the Abu Dhabi Open. On the doubles side, Sabalenka rose to number one after winning the Australian Open with Elise Mertens. She later won the singles title at the Madrid Open and the doubles title, with Victoria Azarenka, at the German Open.

In the summer of 2021, Sabalenka reached the semifinal at Wimbledon, boosting her to number three in the WTA singles rankings. She went on to make it to the semifinal at the Canadian Open, causing her world ranking to climb to number two. Sabalenka reached another major semifinal at the 2021 US Open. In 2022, after a shaky start to the season, she reached the finals at the Women's Stuttgart Open and the Libéma Open and the semifinal at the US Open. Sabalenka had a much more prodigious season in 2023, beginning with her title in Adelaide and continuing with her singles title at the Australian Open. She won her third title of the year in Madrid. Following her appearance in the final of the 2023 US Open, Sabalenka reached number one in the WTA rankings. She had another incredible year in 2024, defending her Australian Open title, claiming her second US Open title and third Wuhan Open title, and winning her first Cincinnati Open title. Concluding the season, Sabalenka was named the WTA Player of the Year.

Kicking off the 2025 season, Sabalenka won the Brisbane International. At the subsequent Australian Open, she reached the tournament's final for the third consecutive year, but this time lost to Madison Keys. Sabalenka went on to defeat Keys in the semifinal at the Indian Wells Open, but she then lost to Mirra Andreeva in the final. She claimed her first WTA title of 2025 at the Miami Open, where she defeated Jessica Pegula in the final. This was Sabalenka's first Miami Open title and her 19th WTA singles title overall. After the win and closing out the month of March, Sabalenka remained number one in the WTA singles rankings.

Fed Cup

Sabalenka has represented Belarus at numerous Fed Cups over the years. She made her senior Fed Cup debut in 2016, and in 2017 she and the Belarus team reached the final in their World Group debut. Belarus had its next best finish in the 2019 Fed Cup, reaching the semifinal against Australia.

Personal Life

Sabalenka previously dated professional ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov. He died by suicide in 2024, after the pair had already separated.