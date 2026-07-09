What is Arthur Fery's Net Worth?

Arthur Fery is a British professional tennis player who has a net worth of $1 million. Arthur Fery became one of the breakout stories of world tennis in 2026 when he reached the Wimbledon semifinals as a wild card. Entering the tournament ranked No. 114 in the world, Fery had never advanced past the second round of a Grand Slam singles event. He then stunned the field by reaching the final four, defeating No. 9 seed Flavio Cobolli in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Fery's Wimbledon run was especially notable because of his local connection to the tournament. He was raised in Wimbledon, attended school nearby, and returned home each night during the tournament to sleep in his own bed. He also has one of the more interesting family backgrounds in tennis. His mother, Olivia Féry, is a former professional tennis player, while his father, Loïc Féry, is a French financier who founded Chenavari Investment Managers and built a fortune worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Early Life and Family

Arthur Fery was born on July 12, 2002, in Sèvres, France, to French parents Loïc Féry and Olivia Féry. His family moved to England when he was still an infant, and he was raised in Wimbledon, London. Fery holds both French and British nationality, but he represents Great Britain in professional tennis.

His mother, Olivia, formerly Olivia Gravereaux, was a professional tennis player who appeared in the women's doubles draw at the 1991 French Open and later represented Hong Kong in Fed Cup competition. She also worked in tennis after her playing career, including a role with the Lawn Tennis Association.

Arthur's father, Loïc Féry, is a businessman and investor. After working in credit markets for Société Générale and Crédit Agricole, he founded the London-based investment firm Chenavari Investment Managers. He also became the owner and president of the French soccer club FC Lorient. According to Challenges, Loïc's fortune was estimated at €320 million in 2023, up from €120 million in 2011.

Education and Stanford

Fery attended King's College School in Wimbledon, located a short distance from the All England Club. As a junior player, he competed internationally and reached a career-high junior ranking of No. 12. He also reached the boys' doubles semifinals at Wimbledon in 2019 and the Australian Open in 2020.

After his junior career, Fery enrolled at Stanford University on a tennis scholarship and majored in Science, Technology and Society. At Stanford, he developed into one of the top college tennis players in the United States. He was a two-time ITA All-American, Pac-12 Singles Player of the Year in 2023, and at one point was ranked No. 1 nationally in college singles. Stanford's official athletics site noted that he was the school's first No. 1-ranked singles player since Bob Bryan.

Professional Tennis Career

Fery began receiving Wimbledon opportunities early in his professional career. In 2021, he played Wimbledon qualifying and later reached the third round of mixed doubles with Tara Moore. In 2022, he made his men's doubles debut at Wimbledon. In 2023, he received a wild card into the Wimbledon singles main draw and made his Grand Slam singles debut against Daniil Medvedev.

In 2025, Fery recorded his first Grand Slam singles win at Wimbledon, upsetting No. 20 seed Alexei Popyrin before losing in the second round. That same year, he won his first ATP Challenger title in Barranquilla, Colombia, after Bernard Tomic withdrew before the final. He also made his Davis Cup debut for Great Britain.

Fery continued to rise in 2026. He qualified for the Australian Open and defeated Flavio Cobolli in the first round. He also made his Masters 1000 debut at the Miami Open. In June, he received wild cards into Queen's Club and Wimbledon, setting the stage for the best tournament of his career.

2026 Wimbledon Breakthrough

Fery entered the 2026 Wimbledon Championships ranked No. 114 and needed a wild card to make the main draw. He then produced one of the most surprising runs in modern Wimbledon history. Before the tournament, he had never advanced past the second round of a Grand Slam singles event. At Wimbledon, he reached the third round, then the fourth round, then the quarterfinals, and finally the semifinals.

His quarterfinal win over Flavio Cobolli was a major career milestone. Fery beat Cobolli 6-4, 7-6, 6-0 on Centre Court in front of Queen Camilla. With the victory, he became the first British male wild card to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinal in the Open Era and only the second male wild card to reach the Wimbledon semifinals, after Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Ivanisevic went on to win the tournament that year.

At 5-foot-9, Fery is smaller than many modern men's players and relies more on speed, defense, consistency, and point construction than overwhelming power. His semifinal opponent, Alexander Zverev, stands 6-foot-6, making the matchup a classic contrast between size and movement.

Career Earnings and Prize Money

Before his 2026 Wimbledon run, Arthur Fery had earned approximately $868,000 in career tournament prize money. By reaching the Wimbledon semifinals, he guaranteed himself £900,000, or roughly $1.2 million. That single payday more than doubled his prior career tournament earnings.

If Fery advanced to the Wimbledon final, his prize money would rise to £1.8 million, or about $2.4 million. If he won the tournament, his payday would become £3.6 million, or roughly $4.8 million.

Those figures are especially striking when compared with his family background. His father, Loïc Féry, is worth roughly $380 million based on the Challenges estimate. But Arthur's tennis earnings are his own, and his Wimbledon breakthrough represented the first major financial milestone of his professional playing career.

Personal Life

Fery is based in Wimbledon when he is not training or competing abroad. During his 2026 Wimbledon run, his home routine became part of the story: rather than staying in a hotel like many players, he returned each night to his mother's home, ate home-cooked meals, and slept in his childhood bedroom.

That local connection helped make him one of the tournament's most compelling stories. Fery entered Wimbledon as a wild card and a longshot, but by the time he reached the semifinals, he had become a symbol of the tournament's enduring ability to produce improbable, homegrown moments.