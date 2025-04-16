What is Ana Ivanovic's net worth?

Ana Ivanovic is a Serbian professional tennis player who has a net worth of $20 million.

Ana Ivanovic is a Serbian former professional tennis player who reached the pinnacle of women's tennis by capturing the World No. 1 ranking in 2008, the same year she won her only Grand Slam title at the French Open. Known for her powerful forehand and elegant playing style, Ivanovic's career spanned from 2003 to 2016, during which she won 15 WTA singles titles and established herself as one of the most recognizable faces in women's tennis. Beyond her athletic achievements, Ivanovic has transitioned into entrepreneurship with her natural beauty brand while maintaining a high profile as a philanthropist and public figure.

Early Life and Rise to Prominence

Born on November 6, 1987, in Belgrade, Serbia (then part of Yugoslavia), Ana Ivanovic began playing tennis at age five after watching Monica Seles on television. Despite growing up during a turbulent period in Serbian history marked by economic sanctions and NATO bombings, Ivanovic persevered in her tennis development, often practicing in an empty swimming pool during winter months due to lack of proper facilities.

By her early teens, Ivanovic had moved to Basel, Switzerland, to advance her training. Her breakthrough came in 2004 when she won her first WTA title in Canberra, Australia. This victory signaled the arrival of a new tennis talent and set the stage for her meteoric rise through the rankings in subsequent years.

Grand Slam Success

Ivanovic's Grand Slam journey began showing promise in 2007 when she reached the finals of the French Open, losing to Justine Henin. Her major breakthrough came the following year at Roland Garros in 2008, where she defeated Dinara Safina in the final to claim her only Grand Slam title. This victory propelled her to the World No. 1 ranking on June 9, 2008, making her the first Serbian player to achieve this distinction.

Though she would never win another Grand Slam, Ivanovic remained competitive at the highest levels of the sport for years, reaching the semifinals of the 2015 French Open and maintaining a presence in the top 20 rankings for much of her career. Her aggressive baseline game and powerful forehand made her a formidable opponent on all surfaces.

Career Earnings

Ivanovic's success on the court translated to substantial financial rewards. Throughout her career, she amassed approximately $15.5 million in prize money alone, placing her among the top earners in women's tennis during her era. Beyond tournament earnings, Ivanovic secured lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, Yonex, and Rolex, which significantly multiplied her income.

Her marketability extended beyond traditional tennis sponsors, with Ivanovic also representing brands in the fashion and beauty industries. Her career earnings from both prize money and endorsements are estimated to exceed $50 million. After retirement, she has continued to build her wealth through business ventures, particularly her natural beauty brand launched in 2022.

Personal Life

Ana Ivanovic married German soccer star Bastian Schweinsteiger in July 2016 in Venice, Italy, in what was widely covered as a union of two sports icons. The couple has three sons together, building what had appeared to be a stable family life split between various residences in Europe.

However, as of April 2025, German newspaper BILD has reported that the couple is facing marriage troubles, primarily due to long-distance challenges. According to these reports, Schweinsteiger is currently based in Jakarta, while Ivanovic resides primarily in Belgrade, Serbia, with their children. The couple has made rare public appearances together in recent months, with their last social media post showing them at a holiday market in Vienna in November 2024.

Neither Ivanovic nor Schweinsteiger has publicly addressed these separation rumors, and Schweinsteiger's management has stated that the couple does not discuss private matters publicly. Outside of her family life, Ivanovic has focused on her entrepreneurial pursuits as the founder of a natural beauty brand, while Schweinsteiger has worked as a television pundit since his retirement from professional soccer in 2019.

Legacy and Post-Tennis Career

Ivanovic's retirement in December 2016 marked the end of a distinguished tennis career. Her legacy includes not just her Grand Slam victory and World No. 1 ranking, but also her role in popularizing tennis in Serbia alongside compatriots Novak Djokovic and Jelena Jankovic.

Since leaving competitive tennis, Ivanovic has channeled her energy into business ventures, philanthropy, and family life. Her natural beauty brand represents her entrepreneurial ambitions and commitment to natural products. She has also served as a UNICEF National Ambassador for Serbia, focusing on children's education and protection programs.