Alizé Cornet Net Worth:

What is Alizé Cornet's Net Worth?

Alizé Cornet is a professional tennis player from France who has a net worth of $7 million. Alizé Cornet has won multiple singles and doubles titles on the WTA Tour and ITF Circuit. She achieved her most widespread recognition in 2014 when she defeated world No. 1 Serena Williams three separate times, at Dubai, Wimbledon, and Wuhan. Among her other achievements, Cornet has one of the longest streaks of consecutive Grand Slam appearances, with 60.

Early Life

Alizé Cornet was born on January 22, 1990 in Nice, France.

Career Beginnings

At the age of 15, Cornet made her Grand Slam singles debut at the 2005 French Open. After defeating Alina Jidkova in an upset, she fell to Amélie Mauresmo in the second round. At the next year's French Open, Cornet beat Virginia Ruano Pascual before losing to Tathiana Garbin. Her third French Open appearance in 2007 saw her falling in the first round to Venus Williams. Also in 2007, Cornet made her singles debut at Wimbledon, where she was defeated in the final qualifying round. She also made her US Open singles debut, falling to Jelena Janković in the third round.

First WTA Tour Titles

Cornet had her greatest career successes yet in 2008. That year, she made it to the finals in Acapulco and Rome and the semifinals in Amelia Island and Charleston. Moreover, Cornet notched her first WTA Tour title in Budapest. Despite a less-than-stellar 2009, she had a good showing in Bad Gastein, making it to the semifinals. Cornet subsequently had a mostly mediocre 2010 season, only reaching her first semifinal in Fes. However, after that, she briefly returned to form to win the doubles tournament at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

WTA Tour 2011-2013

Following a fairly disastrous 2011 season, Cornet continued to struggle through much of 2012. She fell during qualifications at the Indian Wells Open, and was knocked out in the first rounds of both the Miami Masters and the French Open. Cornet bounced back in Bad Gastein, winning her second WTA singles title by defeating Yanina Wickmayer. In 2013, she beat Marina Erakovic in the first round of the Australian Open in an incredible 3 ½ hour match; she then fell to Venus Williams in the second round. Later in the season, Cornet won the Internationaux de Strasbourg and made it to the third rounds of multiple tournaments, including the French Open, Cincinnati Open, US Open, and Wimbledon.

Defeating Serena Williams in 2014

Cornet had one of her most notable seasons in 2014. Early on, she made it to the final in Dubai by defeating Serena Williams, and won her fourth career title at the Katowice Open. Later, at Wimbledon, Cornet defeated Williams for the second time in a row. After making it to the final at the Guangzhou International, she won her third straight set over Serena Williams in Wuhan. In the process, Cornet became the first player since Justine Henin in 2007 to beat Serena Williams three times in a single season. Following this, Cornet made the Wuhan quarterfinal, her first at a Premier-5 event.

Further Career

Cornet had a subpar 2015 season. She performed slightly better the following year, winning her fifth WTA singles title at the Hobart International. In 2017, Cornet made waves when she upset Dominika Cibulková in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International; she ultimately made it to the final, where she fell to Karolína Plíšková. After mostly poor results in her subsequent matches, Cornet reached consecutive quarterfinals in Guangzhou and Wuhan. Her 2018 season began tumultuously, as she was charged by the ITF with missing multiple drug tests; eventually, she was cleared by an independent tribunal. Cornet went on to win her sixth WTA singles title at the Swiss Open in July.

Among the other highlights of her professional career, Cornet reached the semifinals of the German Open in 2021. The same year, she made it to the final of the inaugural Chicago Women's Open, where she ultimately fell to Elina Svitolina. In 2022, Cornet recorded a major feat when she made her 60th consecutive Grand Slam appearance, marking the third longest streak of any player in history.

Personal Life

Since 2014, Cornet has been in a romantic relationship with French native Michael Kuzaj, who played tennis at the University of Southern Indiana before competing nationally. He is also a tennis agent, and has served as Cornet's agent since 2017. Additionally, Kuzaj founded Padel Business League and co-founded the apparel company Twenty By Ten.