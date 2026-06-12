What is Weston McKennie's Net Worth and Salary?

Weston McKennie is an American professional soccer player who has a net worth of $20 million.

A central midfielder known for his athleticism, work rate, versatility, aerial ability, and big-game energy, McKennie has become one of the most important American players in European soccer. He is best known for his years with Juventus, where he developed from a promising U.S. export into one of the most experienced and highest-paid players on the United States men's national team.

McKennie's career has been defined by adaptability. He has played as a central midfielder, right wingback, wide midfielder, attacking runner, and emergency utility player, giving Juventus and the USMNT a flexible option in multiple systems. After beginning his European career at Schalke 04, he moved to Juventus in 2020 and became one of the few American players to establish a long-term role at an elite Italian club. He also had a loan spell at Leeds United in the Premier League before returning to Juventus and rebuilding his value. In 2026, he signed a long-term Juventus extension through 2030, a deal widely valued around $7 million per year. Reuters reported that the extension pays $7 million annually, while Juventus confirmed the contract through June 30, 2030, without publicly disclosing salary terms.

Early Life

Weston James Earl McKennie was born on August 28, 1998, in Fort Lewis, Washington. He spent part of his childhood in Germany because his father served in the United States Air Force. That early exposure to German soccer helped shape his development before his family returned to Texas.

McKennie later joined the FC Dallas academy, one of the strongest youth systems in the United States. Rather than sign a homegrown contract with Dallas, he chose to return to Germany and join Schalke 04, a decision that placed him directly into one of Europe's most demanding development environments.

Schalke 04

McKennie joined Schalke's academy and quickly worked his way into the first team. He made his Bundesliga debut as a teenager and became known for his physicality, pressing, and willingness to play almost anywhere on the field. At Schalke, he gained experience in the Bundesliga and Champions League, proving that an American midfielder could handle the pace and tactical demands of a major European league.

His Schalke salary grew as his role expanded. Public salary trackers list his early wages in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per year before rising into the multi-million-dollar range by the end of his time in Germany. By the 2019-20 season, salary databases put him around €2.5 million annually, or roughly $2.7 million.

Juventus

McKennie moved to Juventus in 2020, initially on loan from Schalke. Juventus later made the move permanent in a deal worth €18.5 million, with potential add-ons. That transfer made him one of the most expensive American players at the time and placed him at one of the biggest clubs in world soccer.

At Juventus, McKennie became a regular contributor and won domestic silverware, including the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. His role was not always straightforward. Different managers used him in different positions, and there were periods when his future at the club seemed uncertain. Still, his versatility and work rate repeatedly brought him back into the team.

After a difficult loan at Leeds United in 2023, McKennie returned to Juventus and revived his career. By 2026, he had become valuable enough for Juventus to commit to him long-term with an extension through 2030. Reuters reported that the deal pays $7 million per year, while Capology's contract-extension data values the package at €6.73 million annually, including fixed and variable components.

United States National Team

McKennie made his senior United States national team debut in 2017 and quickly became one of the core players of his generation. He has been part of multiple CONCACAF Nations League-winning squads and has captained the national team on several occasions. U.S. Soccer credits him with three Nations League titles and describes him as a cornerstone of the team's regional success.

For the USMNT, McKennie brings energy, aerial ability, defensive bite, and late runs into the box. Alongside players like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Timothy Weah, Antonee Robinson, and Gio Reyna, he has helped define the most European-based generation in U.S. men's soccer history.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Weston McKennie has earned an estimated $35 million to $40 million in gross career income so far from club salaries, national team payments, bonuses, and endorsements. If the full value of his Juventus extension through 2030 is included, his total career contract value pushes much higher, likely into the $60 million to $70 million range before taxes, agent fees, and expenses.

McKennie's salary history began modestly compared with European stars. At Schalke, public salary trackers list his 2018-19 compensation around €780,000, or roughly $850,000, before climbing to about €2.5 million, or around $2.7 million, for the 2019-20 season. His move to Juventus lifted him into a stronger financial tier, with salary trackers listing several Juventus seasons around €3.2 million per year, or roughly $3.5 million. During his 2022-23 loan at Leeds United, salary trackers list his compensation around £3.9 million, or roughly $5 million.

The biggest financial leap came with his 2026 Juventus extension. Reuters reported that McKennie's new deal runs through 2030 and pays $7 million per year. Capology's Juventus extension table shows a package of €6.73 million per year, while other Italian reporting has described the deal closer to €4 million before bonuses. Because Juventus does not disclose salary terms publicly, the safest interpretation is that McKennie's fixed base salary is lower than $7 million, but the full annual package can approach that level when bonuses and contract structure are included.

Either way, the extension likely makes McKennie one of the highest-paid American men's soccer players in the world. It also gives him long-term financial security through the end of the decade.

Endorsements

McKennie has a smaller endorsement profile than Christian Pulisic, but he has still developed meaningful commercial value as one of the most recognizable American players in Europe. His most important sponsorship is with Puma. In 2024, Puma signed McKennie to a footwear and apparel deal, adding him to the brand's soccer roster and positioning him as a key American player during the buildup to the 2026 World Cup.

McKennie has also been connected to brands including BOSS, Celsius, and Puma through endorsement-tracking databases. His endorsement income is likely in the low seven figures annually during strong national-team and tournament cycles. His value comes from Juventus visibility, USMNT prominence, his outgoing personality, and his image as one of the team's most adaptable and charismatic players.