What is Virgil van Dijk's Net Worth and Salary?

Virgil van Dijk is a Dutch professional footballer who has a net worth of $50 million. Virgil van Dijk plays for the English Premier League club Liverpool and the Netherlands national team. With Liverpool, he won the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020. Considered one of the best defenders of his generation, van Dijk is the only defender to win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

Salary

Virgil van Dijk's current contract with Liverpool, signed in August 2021, extends through the 2024-2025 season. Under this agreement, he earns a weekly wage of £220,000, amounting to an annual salary of £11,440,000. Over the course of his career, van Dijk's club salaries have accumulated to approximately £84,000,000. ​

At the current exchange rate £1 is equivalent to approximately $1.35. Therefore, van Dijk's weekly wage translates to about $297,000, and his annual salary is approximately $15,444,000. His total career earnings from club salaries are estimated to be around $113 million. as of this writing.​

Early Life

Virgil van Dijk was born on July 8, 1991 in Breda, Netherlands to Surinamese mother Hellen and Dutch father Ron. He has a younger brother and a younger sister. When van Dijk was 11, his father left the family. After living with his father for a while, he went to live with his mother. Van Dijk played football prolifically growing up, and at the age of eight began playing for the youth team of Willem II. He remained with the team until 2010, when he moved to the youth team of Groningen.

Groningen

In 2011, van Dijk made his professional debut for Groningen. During the 2011-12 Eredivisie season, he made 23 league appearances before he experienced a medical emergency and was admitted to the hospital with advanced appendicitis, peritonitis, and kidney poisoning. After undergoing a lifesaving operation, van Dijk spent a few months recovering; he was ultimately able to return to Groningen in the summer of 2012. He remained with the club until mid-2013, having made 62 total league appearances and scoring a total of seven goals.

Celtic

From Groningen, van Dijk moved to the Scottish club Celtic on a four-year contract. He ultimately only played two seasons with the club, but had an exceptional tenure, winning the Scottish Premiership in both seasons. Moreover, van Dijk was named to the PFA Scotland Team of the Year in both seasons, and won the Scottish League Cup in his second season. With Celtic, he made a total of 76 league appearances and scored a total of nine goals.

Southampton

On the final day of the transfer window in 2015, van Dijk signed a five-year contract with the English Premier League club Southampton. Following a strong 2015-16 season, he was named captain of the club in early 2017. After that season, van Dijk drew interest from fellow Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool. In August of 2017, he submitted a transfer request to Southampton asking to join a different club. However, van Dijk remained with Southampton for the beginning of the 2017-18 season, making his final appearance for the club in December.

Liverpool

Van Dijk was transferred to Liverpool at the start of 2018. He had an auspicious debut for the club, scoring the winning goal against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup. Van Dijk went on to play in the UEFA Champions League, making it to the final. He had his breakout season in 2018-19, when he helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup and was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year. Moreover, van Dijk was named Premier League Player of the Season and PFA Players' Player of the Year. He continued his success in the 2019-20 season, helping Liverpool win its first-ever FIFA Club World Cup and its first Premier League title in 30 years. Van Dijk was less productive in the 2020-21 season due to an ACL injury that required surgery.

Signing a new, four-year contract with Liverpool, van Dijk came back strong for the 2021-22 season, helping the club win the EFL Cup and the FA Cup and winning his first Alan Hardaker Trophy. Liverpool also made it back to the UEFA Champions League final, but lost to Real Madrid. In the Premier League, the club finished second. The 2022-23 season was less successful, as Liverpool failed to make it to UEFA Champions League qualification. In the 2023-24 season, van Dijk became Liverpool's new captain and led the club to another EFL Cup title. He also won his second Alan Hardaker Trophy. Van Dijk reached a milestone in the 2024-25 season, when he became the first Liverpool player to reach 200 wins in under 300 appearances for the club, which he did in his 290th appearance.

International Career

Van Dijk began his career with the Netherlands national football team at the youth level, playing for the under-19 and under-21 teams. He made his debut for the senior team in 2015, in a UEFA Euro 2016 qualifier. However, the Netherlands ultimately failed to qualify. Van Dijk went on to play in six of the Netherlands' matches in its unsuccessful 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. That year, he became his team's captain. In 2019, he led the Netherlands to the inaugural UEFA National League Finals, where the team lost to Portugal. Van Dijk later captained his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals. The next year, he was again a member of the Netherlands' squad in the UEFA Nations League Finals, with the team coming in fourth place.

Personal Life

In 2017, van Dijk married Rike Nooitgedagt, whom he had first met when he was 20. Together, they have four children.