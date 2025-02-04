Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Vinícius Júnior's Net Worth and Salary?

Vinícius Júnior is a Brazilian professional footballer who has a net worth of $50 million. Vinícius Júnior plays for the La Liga club Real Madrid and the Brazil national football team. With Real Madrid, he won La Liga titles in 2020, 2022, and 2024, and UEFA Champions League titles in 2022 and 2024. At the youth level, Júnior helped Brazil win the 2015 South American Under-15 Championship and the 2017 South American Under-17 Championship.

Salary

Vinícius Júnior's current contract, signed in 2022 and running until 2027, reportedly pays him around €20 million per year.

Early Life

Vinícius Júnior was born on July 12, 2000 in São Gonçalo, Brazil into a poor Catholic family. He began playing football at the age of six, with the club Flamengo. Between 2007 and 2010, Júnior took futsal classes at Flamengo's school in São Gonçalo.

Flamengo

After more than a decade with the youth team of Flamengo, Júnior made his senior debut for the club in May of 2017. In his time with the senior team through mid-2018, he made 50 appearances and scored 11 goals.

Real Madrid

In the summer of 2018, Júnior was transferred to the Spanish La Liga club Real Madrid. He had a strong season, including the FIFA Club World Cup title, before a torn ligament brought an end to it in early March 2019. The next season, Júnior scored three goals in 29 appearances as Real Madrid claimed the La Liga title. In the 2020-21 season, Real Madrid reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. Júnior had his breakout season in 2021-22, scoring his first hat-trick for Real Madrid and helping the club win both the La Liga title and the Champions League title. Real Madrid also won the Supercopa de España. Júnior finished the season with 22 goals across all competitions, making him Real Madrid's second-best goalscorer of the season. He continued playing formidably in the 2022-23 season, helping Real Madrid win another FIFA Club World Cup and earning the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.

Júnior had one of his best career seasons in 2023-24, including an exceptional goalscoring run in March that saw him score six goals in four matches. He helped lead Real Madrid to both the La Liga and Champions League titles, as well as the Supercopa de España title. Júnior was named the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season. His success continued in the 2024-25 season, when he helped Real Madrid win the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup and was named the Best FIFA Men's Player. Júnior also won Golden Ball and Player of the Tournament honors. In early 2025, he reached a milestone when he scored his 100th and 101st goals for Real Madrid, which he did in a Champions League win over Red Bull Salzburg.

International Career

Júnior began his international career at the youth level with the Brazil national under-15 team. He began on a very high note as he helped the team win the 2015 South American Under-15 Championship. Later, Júnior led Brazil to victory in the 2017 South American Under-17 Championship, where he was named the tournament's best player. He went on to make his senior debut for the Brazil national team in 2019. In 2021, Júnior and Brazil came in second place in the Copa América. The next year, Júnior scored his first goal for Brazil in a victory over Chile in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match. He would go on to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Brazil reached the quarterfinals.

Activism

Beyond football, Júnior has been significantly involved in activist work, particularly anti-racism activism. After suffering various instances of racial abuse in 2023, he condemned La Liga and advocated for stricter measures to combat racist behavior. Numerous sports and political figures stood in solidarity with him, and a law in Rio de Janeiro was passed to stop sporting events if they became host to racist conduct. Júnior has also done activism on behalf of education, founding the Instituto Vini Jr. to help disadvantaged kids in Brazil have better access to schooling.