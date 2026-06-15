What is Tyler Adams' Net Worth and Salary?

Tyler Adams is an American professional soccer player who has a net worth of $14 million.

Tyler Adams is best known as a defensive midfielder for AFC Bournemouth and the United States men's national team. A relentless ball-winner, vocal leader, and one of the most respected American players of his generation, Adams has played for the New York Red Bulls, RB Leipzig, Leeds United, and Bournemouth. He captained the United States at the 2022 World Cup, became one of the faces of the modern USMNT, and has built a lucrative career across Major League Soccer, the Bundesliga, and the English Premier League.

Adams is not the flashiest player on Team USA, but he may be its most important tone-setter. His game is built on pressure, positioning, tackling, stamina, and leadership. Those traits have helped him become a trusted midfielder at every stop of his career, from the Red Bull academy pipeline to the Premier League. His current Bournemouth salary is estimated at roughly $4.25 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid players on the United States national team.

Early Life

Tyler Shaan Adams was born on February 14, 1999, in Wappingers Falls, New York. He was raised by his mother, Melissa Sullivan, in a working-class household where sports provided structure, discipline, and opportunity. His mother later married Daryl Sullivan, who became Tyler's stepfather and helped create a tightly knit blended family that included three stepbrothers.

Adams is of mixed heritage, with African American ancestry on his biological father's side and European ancestry on his mother's side. From an early age, he showed unusual drive and maturity. His mother famously drove him more than 150 miles round-trip multiple times a week from Dutchess County to North Jersey so he could train in more competitive soccer environments. Despite that demanding schedule, Adams remained tied to his hometown and completed his education at Roy C. Ketcham High School through distance learning.

Youth Career

Adams entered the New York Red Bulls development system at age 10 through the club's Regional Development School program. He quickly moved through the Red Bulls academy ranks and became a standout captain at the U13, U14, and U16 levels.

In March 2015, at just 16 years old, Adams signed with New York Red Bulls II, the club's USL affiliate. He was still a high school student while competing against grown professionals. In 2016, he helped Red Bulls II win the USL Championship, proving that his tactical intelligence and competitiveness translated beyond youth soccer.

One of his early star-making moments came in July 2015, when a 16-year-old Adams scored a header against Chelsea in a 4-2 friendly win. The goal instantly put him on the radar of fans and scouts who were watching the next wave of American talent.

New York Red Bulls

Adams signed an MLS Homegrown contract with the New York Red Bulls in late 2015 and became a regular first-team player by 2017 under coach Jesse Marsch. He played as both a right wingback and central midfielder, using his athleticism and defensive instincts to fit the Red Bulls' pressing system.

In 2018, Adams helped lead New York to the MLS Supporters' Shield. The club set a then-league record for regular-season points, and Adams finished his Red Bulls career with 81 total senior appearances across the organization.

RB Leipzig

In January 2019, Adams moved within the Red Bull soccer system to RB Leipzig in Germany. The transfer fee was approximately $3 million plus incentives, but the move was more important than the number. It placed Adams in the Bundesliga, one of the best leagues in the world, and reunited him with the pressing style that had shaped his development.

Adams made 103 appearances across four seasons with Leipzig. His most famous club moment came on August 13, 2020, when he scored a deflected 88th-minute winner against Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. The goal sent Leipzig to its first Champions League semifinal.

He also helped Leipzig win the 2021-22 DFB-Pokal, giving him his first major European trophy.

Leeds United

In July 2022, Leeds United signed Adams to a five-year contract for a transfer fee of about $24 million. The move brought him to the Premier League and reunited him with Jesse Marsch.

Adams was immediately one of Leeds' most important players. During the first half of the 2022-23 season, he was one of the league's most active defensive midfielders and led the Premier League in tackles per 90 minutes. Unfortunately, a serious hamstring injury in March 2023 required surgery and sidelined him for the rest of the season. Leeds was relegated from the Premier League, and Adams moved again that summer.

AFC Bournemouth

In August 2023, Bournemouth triggered Adams' $29 million release clause to keep him in the Premier League. His first season with the club was disrupted by recurring hamstring and back issues, limiting his appearances.

Adams eventually returned to form and reestablished himself as a Premier League midfielder. During the 2024-25 and 2025-26 campaigns, he became a key part of Bournemouth's midfield, logging heavy minutes and earning recognition from the club as one of its most important players.

United States National Team

Adams has long been viewed as the vocal leader of his USMNT generation. He won the 2017 CONCACAF U20 Championship and made his senior national team debut on November 14, 2017.

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Adams was voted captain by his teammates. At 23, he was the youngest captain at the tournament and the first African American captain in U.S. men's World Cup history. He played every minute for the United States and earned widespread praise for both his performances and his poise in press conferences.

Adams has won three CONCACAF Nations League titles with the United States. In the 2024 final against Mexico, he scored a spectacular 35-yard goal that became one of the signature moments of his international career. He was named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year for 2022. In June 2026, he led the U.S. midfield in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup on home soil, helping Team USA defeat Paraguay 4-1.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Adams' salary progression reflects his steady climb from MLS homegrown prospect to Premier League midfielder. With the New York Red Bulls, he began on a homegrown deal that started around $90,000 and rose to roughly $175,000 in his final MLS season.

At RB Leipzig, his Bundesliga contract pushed him into a much higher income tier, with annual gross salaries estimated between $1.8 million and $2.5 million. His move to Leeds United raised his pay again, with a weekly wage of approximately £55,000, or about $3.5 million per year.

At Bournemouth, Adams signed a premium Premier League contract estimated at roughly $4.25 million per year, or about $81,730 per week. As of mid-2026, his total gross career club earnings are estimated at approximately $24.5 million.

Endorsements and Investments

Adams is one of the most marketable players on Team USA because of his leadership, intelligence, and reputation as one of the most articulate voices in American soccer. His most important endorsement is with Nike, where he has served as a long-term soccer athlete and a prominent figure in North American campaigns.

He has also worked with brands including Verizon, Chipotle, and Optimum Nutrition. His commercial appeal comes less from flash and more from trust. Adams is viewed as serious, disciplined, thoughtful, and team-first, which makes him valuable to brands that want credibility as much as celebrity.

Adams has also invested in American soccer. He is a co-owner of the Hudson Valley Hammers of USL League Two and holds a minority ownership stake in Westchester SC of USL League One. Those investments tie directly back to his home region and show his interest in helping build the soccer pyramid beyond his own playing career.