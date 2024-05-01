What is Toni Kroos's Net Worth and Salary?

Toni Kroos is a German professional soccer player who has a net worth of $25 million. Toni Kroos plays as a midfielder for the La Liga club Real Madrid. He plays primarily as a central midfielder and is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. He is known for his vision, passing, creativity, crossing, and set-piece ability. Additionally, he has played for the German National Team.

Early Life

Toni Kroos was born on January 4, 1990, in Greifswald, East Germany. He grew up playing soccer with his brother, Felix, who also went on to become a professional soccer player. His father also worked as a youth coach for Hansa Rostock, so he was exposed to the sport from a young age. Because he spent so much time practicing soccer, he was not a particularly accomplished student though he was well-behaved and well-liked by his peers.

Career

Kroos began his senior club career playing for Bayern Munich at the age of 17. He was only used sparingly by the team and opted for an 18-month loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he became a key contributor. He returned to the parent club with more skills in 2010. With Bayern, Kroos won two consecutive league titles, a UEFA Champions League title, two DFB-Pokal titles, and was voted into the league team of the season three times.

In 2014, Kroos joined Real Madrid in a transfer worth over 25 million pounds. Prior to joining Real Madrid, Kroos had a deal in place to join Manchester United after agreeing to the contractual terms with manager David Moyes. However, Moyes was fired and when he was replaced by Louis van Gaal, it was decided Kroos would not be signed.

He joined Real Madrid with a six-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Kroos became the ninth German player to join Real Madrid. He played in his debut match against Sevilla and won his first trophy with the win. During the 2015-2016 season, he was a regular starter and was a critical part of the team's clinching of the Champions League trophy. In 2016, Kroos became part of a collaboration between the German Football Association and The LEGO Group, who in May released a Europe-exclusive collectible minifigure series. Kroos was featured as one of the 16 minifigures in the collection.

In 2016, he signed a new contract with Real Madrid that extended until 2022. He was a regular starter during the 2016-2017 season and later defended Madrid's Champions League title. The following year, the team won their third consecutive and 13th overall Champions League title. On December 22, 2018, Kroos won his record fifth FIFA Club World Cup after his team defeated Al Ain FC in the final. In 2019, he extended his contract with Madrid until 2023. In 2020, he helped Madrid win the Supercopa.

In 2021, Kroos won his fifth title in the UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid. In 2022, he started the season by winning his fourth UEFA Super Cup. This match was significant because it was the last time that Kroos appeared on the field with players Casemiro and Modric. The trio was commonly known by fans as KCM. The following week, Casemiro moved to Manchester United. On the first matchday of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League season, Kroos received the UEFA Man of the Match for his performance against Celtic. In September 2022, Kroos captained his first Real Madrid match for the first time in a win against RCD Mallorca. In October of that year, he received the first red card of his professional career in a tied match against Girona.

In February 2023, Kroos broke his own record by gaining his sixth FIFA Club World Cup title. In June 2023, he extended his contract with Real Madrid for one more year until 2024.

In addition to his club career, Kroos has also played for the German National team on the international stage. As a youth player, he played in the 2007 U-17 World Cup and was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. He was called up to the senior Germany team for the first time in January 2010 and was selected to Joachim Low's 23-man squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. By 2012, he had established himself as a regular starter in Germany's qualification campaign for EUFA Euro 2010, playing in eight out of a possible ten games, all of which Germany won. During Germany's 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign, he scored his first two competitive international goals in a 6-1 win over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. He was named to the 2014 World Cup team and played so well over the course of the tournament that he was rated the best player of the 2014 World Cup. He also played in the 2018 World Cup, the 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League, and the Euro 2020.

Personal Life

Kroos married his long-time girlfriend, Jessica Farber, on June 13, 20015. They have two sons and a daughter together. They have homes in Germany and on the island of Mallorca in Spain.