What is Timothy Weah's Net Worth and Salary?

Timothy Weah is an American professional soccer player who has a net worth of $8 million.

Timothy Weah is best known as a winger and wingback for Olympique de Marseille and the United States men's national team. One of the most recognizable players in the USMNT pool, Weah has played for Paris Saint-Germain, Celtic, Lille, Juventus, and Marseille, giving him one of the strongest club résumés of any American player of his generation. His current Marseille salary is estimated at roughly $5.35 million per year, placing him among the highest-paid players on Team USA.

Weah also has one of the most fascinating family backgrounds in world soccer. His father is George Weah, the legendary former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain striker who won the 1995 Ballon d'Or and later served as President of Liberia. His mother, Clar Weah, is a Jamaican-born American businesswoman and former First Lady of Liberia. Timothy was raised mostly in the United States, chose to represent the U.S. internationally, and has become part of the most talented and expensive American soccer generation ever assembled.

Early Life

Timothy Tarpeh Weah was born on February 22, 2000, in Brooklyn, New York. He was born into a household of extraordinary soccer and political fame, but his upbringing was rooted largely in the United States. He was raised primarily by his mother in Brooklyn, New York, and Pembroke Pines, Florida, and grew up in a multicultural environment with American, Liberian, Jamaican, and French influences.

Although he could have represented multiple countries internationally, Weah chose the United States. He has said that America was where he was raised, where he fell in love with soccer, and where he felt most at home.

Youth Career

Weah began playing youth soccer in Florida with West Pines United before returning to New York and playing for Rosedale Soccer Club and BW Gottschee. He later joined the New York Red Bulls Academy, one of the strongest youth systems in the United States.

At age 13, Weah earned a trial with Chelsea, giving him early exposure to the European elite-club environment. In 2014, at age 14, he moved to France to join Paris Saint-Germain's academy, the same club where his father had starred in the 1990s.

Weah quickly stood out in PSG's youth system. His pace, directness, technical ability, and famous name brought attention, but he also produced on the field, including a hat-trick in UEFA Youth League play against Ludogorets.

Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic

Weah signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. He made his senior Ligue 1 debut on March 3, 2018, against Troyes and scored his first senior goal for PSG in the 2018 Trophée des Champions against Monaco.

Breaking into PSG's first team was extremely difficult because the club was stacked with international superstars. In January 2019, Weah joined Celtic on a six-month loan to get regular playing time. He scored four goals in 17 appearances for the Scottish club and won both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup during his stay.

Lille

In June 2019, Lille purchased Weah from PSG for a transfer fee of around €10 million. His early years at Lille were disrupted by serious hamstring injuries, but he eventually became an important and versatile squad player.

Weah was part of Lille's historic 2020-21 Ligue 1 title-winning squad, which beat out PSG for the championship. That title was one of the most impressive accomplishments in French soccer in years and gave Weah a major European league trophy early in his career.

Over four seasons, he made more than 100 appearances for Lille and became known for his ability to play as a winger, forward, or wingback.

Juventus

In July 2023, Juventus signed Weah from Lille for a transfer fee of approximately €11.3 million. The move took him to one of the most famous clubs in the world and continued his run of playing for globally recognized teams.

At Juventus, Weah was often used as a right wingback rather than as a traditional winger. The role required defensive discipline, stamina, and tactical flexibility. He made more than 70 appearances over two seasons and helped Juventus win the 2023-24 Coppa Italia.

Marseille

In August 2025, Weah returned to France by joining Olympique de Marseille from Juventus on an initial loan deal with a mandatory purchase obligation. The deal was structured as a €1 million loan with a mandatory €14.4 million obligation to buy, plus €4.1 million in potential bonuses.

The move gave Weah a fresh start and a chance to play in a more natural attacking role. At Marseille, he became a regular contributor and reconnected with the French league where he spent much of his development. His Marseille salary, estimated at roughly $5.35 million per year, made him one of the top-paid players in the USMNT pool.

United States National Team

Weah moved through the U.S. youth national team system at the U15, U17, and U20 levels. At the 2017 U17 World Cup, he made international headlines by scoring a hat-trick against Paraguay in the Round of 16.

He made his senior U.S. national team debut in 2018. His most famous international moment came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when he scored the United States' opening goal of the tournament in a 1-1 draw against Wales. That goal instantly became one of the defining moments of his career.

Weah also became part of the USMNT squads that won three consecutive CONCACAF Nations League titles. In June 2026, he started on the wing in Team USA's opening World Cup match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Weah has built a stable and lucrative career across several of Europe's top leagues. His early PSG contract paid entry-level professional wages, likely in the range of $200,000 to $350,000 per year. His 2019 move to Lille raised his income into the mid-tier Ligue 1 range, with estimated annual earnings of approximately $1.2 million to $1.6 million.

His 2023 move to Juventus pushed him into another financial tier, with his Serie A compensation estimated at a gross club cost of roughly $2.3 million annually. His biggest salary jump came with Marseille. His current contract is valued at roughly $5.35 million per year, or about $102,884 per week.

As of mid-2026, Weah's total gross career club earnings are estimated at approximately $14.5 million. That figure includes salaries from PSG, Celtic, Lille, Juventus, and Marseille, but does not include every bonus, national team payment, endorsement dollar, or future Marseille contract year.

Endorsements

Weah is one of the more marketable players on the U.S. men's national team because of his family background, international club history, fashion sense, and global name recognition.

His most important endorsement is with New Balance. Weah signed a long-term footwear and apparel deal with the brand and has served as a global ambassador in soccer and lifestyle campaigns. The partnership fits his image well: young, stylish, international, and connected to both European soccer and American culture.