Tim Howard Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Soccer Players Net Worth: $10 Million Salary: $3 Million Per Year Birthdate: Mar 6, 1979 (44 years old) Birthplace: North Brunswick Township Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: Football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tim Howard's Net Worth

What is Tim Howard's Net Worth and Salary?

Tim Howard is a former professional soccer player who has a net worth of $10 million. Tim Howard played as a goalkeeper in a career lasting from 1997 to 2021. He played for a few different teams both in the US and UK, namely the MLS's MetroStars and Colorado Rapids and the Premier League's Manchester United and Everton. Howard also played for the US men's national soccer team, becoming the most capped goalkeeper in the team's history.

European Salaries and Contracts

Manchester United:

Loan from MetroStars (2003-2004): Initial loan agreement, salary details not readily available.

Initial loan agreement, salary details not readily available. Signed Permanently (2006): 4-year contract reported to be worth £4 million.

4-year contract reported to be worth £4 million. Salary: Estimated at £600,000 per year.

Estimated at £600,000 per year. Playing Time: Mostly served as backup goalkeeper behind Edwin van der Sar.

Everton:

Initial Loan (2006): Short-term loan, specifics unknown.

Short-term loan, specifics unknown. Signed Permanently (2007): 3-year contract for an undisclosed fee, estimated at £3 million.

3-year contract for an undisclosed fee, estimated at £3 million. Salary: Initially around £1.5 million per year, increased over the years.

Initially around £1.5 million per year, increased over the years. Contract Extensions: 2010: 5-year contract extension with a reported £10 million release clause. 2012: Further 4-year contract extension, estimated salary of £3.5 million per year.

Playing Time: Became Everton's primary goalkeeper and club legend.

Earnings:

Total career earnings estimated at around $15.6 million.

Highest estimated salary during Everton time: $2.5 million per year (2015-2016).

Early Life and Education

Tim Howard was born on March 6, 1979 in North Brunswick, New Jersey to Hungarian mother Esther and African-American father Matthew. His father left the family not long after that, and his parents divorced when he was three. As a teenager, Howard attended North Brunswick Township High School, where he excelled in both soccer and basketball. He also played for the Central Jersey Cosmos youth soccer team during this time. Just before graduating from high school, Howard played his first professional game with the North Jersey Imperials.

MetroStars

In 1998, Howard was brought up from the Imperials to the MLS's MetroStars. He made his debut for the team in August in a 4-1 victory over Colorado. In the 1999 season, Howard made eight starts for the MetroStars in nine appearances, recording a 1.58 GAA. The following season, he posted a 1.59 GAA. Howard had his best career season yet in 2001, finishing with a 1.33 GAA and earning the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award. He continued his success with the MetroStars in 2002 and the first part of the 2003 season.

Manchester United

Midway through the 2003 MLS season, Howard was transferred to the English Premier League club Manchester United. He had immediate success with the club, saving the decisive penalty in the 2003 FA Community Shield against Arsenal and winning the 2004 FA Cup Final over Millwall. Howard became only the second American player ever to win the FA Cup, after Julian Sturgis in 1873. However, he was unable to repeat his success in his second season with United, and was dropped for Roy Carroll.

Everton

For the 2006-07 season, Howard joined Premier League club Everton on loan. In early 2007, he signed a permanent deal with the club. Howard would go on to play for Everton until 2016, recording a number of milestones along the way. In 2009, he helped the club advance to the FA Cup Final against Chelsea, and during the 2008-09 Premier League season set the club record for most league match clean sheets in a season. Later, in the 2011-12 Premier League season, Howard scored his first professional goal, making him only the fourth goalkeeper to score in a Premier League match since the league was founded in 1992.

Colorado Rapids

Howard made his return to MLS in 2016, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Colorado Rapids. That season, the Rapids made it to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Seattle Sounders. Howard played three more seasons with the team before retiring in late 2019.

Memphis 901

In early 2020, Howard came out of retirement and signed with the USL Championship's Memphis 901, of which he had previously become sporting director and a minority owner. He made six appearances for the team in total.

International Career

Howard first played for the US men's national soccer team in 1999, serving as a member of the under-20 team at the FIFA World Youth Championship in Nigeria. Later in the year, he played with the under-23 team at the Pan American Games, winning the bronze medal. In 2000, Howard served as a backup to Brad Friedel at the Summer Olympics in Athens. He would go on to earn his first senior cap in 2002. Four years later, Howard was used as a backup to Kasey Keller in the FIFA World Cup. He won his first international tournament the next year, helping the US beat Mexico in the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. In 2009, Howard helped lead the US to a second-place finish in the FIFA Confederations Cup. He made his FIFA World Cup debut the next year, and helped lead the US to the round of 16 in a memorable campaign.

In 2011, the US again faced Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, but this time lost. The US fared better in 2013, winning the Gold Cup by defeating Panama in the Final. For his performance in the tournament, Howard was named CONCACAF Men's Goalkeeper of the Year. He would go on to win that honor again in both 2014 and 2015. In the former year, in the FIFA World Cup, Howard received his 100th cap for the US. Moreover, he broke the record for most saves in a World Cup match, with 15. In the final triumph of his international career, Howard helped lead the US to another CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2017. Later that year, after the US failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Howard was no longer capped at the international level. He finished his international career with 121 appearances, the most of any goalkeeper in the history of the US men's national team.

Personal Life

With his ex-wife Laura, Howard has two children. In 2021, he began dating a hairstylist named Jamie Blum. A devout Christian, Howard is involved with the organization Athletes in Action, the sports ministry of Cru Ministries. He also works with children who have Tourette syndrome, which he also has. Howard talks about his career and his life with Tourette syndrome and OCD in his 2014 autobiography "The Keeper: A Life of Saving Goals and Achieving Them," which he co-authored with Ali Benjamin.