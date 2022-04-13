Thomas Müller Net Worth:

What is Thomas Müller's Net Worth and Salary?

Thomas Muller is a German soccer player who has a net worth of $55 million. Thomas Müller plays for the Bundesliga club Bayern Munich as well as the German national team. Widely regarded as one of the best players in the game, he helped Bayern win the cup, league title, and Champions League in both the 2012-13 and 2019-20 seasons. As part of the German national team, Müller was integral in leading the country to victory at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Early Life

Thomas Müller was born on September 13, 1989 in Weilheim in Oberbayern, West Germany to Gerhard and Klaudia, and was raised in nearby Pähl. He has a younger brother named Simon. As a youth, Müller played football for TSV Pähl, and eventually joined the local Bundesliga side Bayern Munich when he was 10. Moving through the youth system, he was a member of the team that finished in second place in 2007's under-19 Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich

In March of 2008, Müller made his debut for Bayern Munich's reserve team. He made a couple more appearances during the season while still playing for the under-19 team. The next season, Müller made his full first-team debut as a substitute for Miroslav Klose in the final minutes of a Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV. Later, in March of 2009, he made his Champions League debut and scored Bayern's final goal in a victory over Sporting CP. Müller went on to prove his dominance on the field, becoming a regular first-team starter. In 2010, he recorded his first career hat-trick, and was the leading scorer of the season. Müller had his best season yet in 2012-2013, when he played a critical role in leading Bayern to a historic treble, winning the league title, cup, and Champions League. He had another major accomplishment in the 2014-15 season, when he became the top-scoring German player in the history of the UEFA Champions League. Müller achieved a further career highlight in 2015-16, scoring 32 goals across all competitions in his most prolific season yet.

Müller began the 2016-17 season on a high note, winning the German Super Cup. However, he struggled during the rest of the season, scoring only five goals across 29 Bundesliga appearances. Müller improved the following season with 15 goals. In 2018-19, he won his eighth Bundesliga title and his fifth DFB-Pokal. Müller next had one of his most successful seasons in 2019-20. In November, he made his 500th Bayern appearance, and in December, became the first player ever to record 11 assists in the first half of a Bundesliga season. Soon after this, he broke the record for most assists in a single season, with 21. In August of 2020, Müller helped Bayern notch its sixth Champions League title with a victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Moreover, the club recorded another historic treble. Müller had more success in the 2020-21 season, winning the UEFA Super Cup and DFL-Supercup; with 27 club trophies in total, he became Germany's most decorated footballer ever. He went on to win another Bundesliga title as Bayern finished in first place in the league.

International Playing

Müller began representing Germany on the world stage as a youth, starting in 2004 with the under-16s. In 2009, he was called up to the under-21 team. The next year, Müller was chosen as part of Germany's 23-man squad for the FIFA World Cup. He went on to start the first game of Germany's campaign, scoring his first international goal in a 4-0 victory over Australia. Müller played in all the group games for Germany, helping his team finish on top in Group D; he then recorded two goals and one assist in a 4-1 win over England in the round of 16. However, following a booking for a handball, he was suspended for the semifinal, where Germany fell to Spain. Müller came back to help Germany win against Uruguay in the third-place playoff. He ultimately finished the tournament as joint top goalscorer, and won the Golden Boot.

Müller's greatest success on the world stage was in 2014 at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He began the tournament with a bang, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 victory over Portugal. Müller continued to perform at a high level over the subsequent matches; one of his highlights came in the semifinal against Brazil, when he scored the opening goal in the historic 7-1 routing of Brazil. Notably, his goal was Germany's 2,000th overall. In the final, Müller played all 120 minutes in Germany's 1-0 win over Argentina. He earned the Silver Boot as the tournament's second-top goalscorer. Among his later international tournaments, Müller represented Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the Euro 2016 and 2020.

Personal Life

After a two-year engagement, Müller married his longtime girlfriend, equestrian Lisa Trede, in December of 2009.