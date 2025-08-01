What is Son Heung-Min's Net Worth and Salary?

Son Heung-Min is a South Korean professional soccer player who has a net worth of $100 million. Son Heung-min is one of the most accomplished Asian footballers in the history of the sport, known for his electric pace, precise finishing, and tireless work rate. After rising through the ranks in Germany with Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, he cemented his legacy during a decade-long spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. From 2015 to 2025, Son scored 173 goals in 454 appearances for Spurs, becoming a fan favorite and eventually captaining the team following Harry Kane's departure. He helped lead Tottenham to their first major trophy in nearly two decades with a Europa League title in 2025. A national hero in South Korea and the captain of the national team, Son has also played in multiple World Cups and Asian Cup tournaments. In 2025, at age 33, he announced his departure from Spurs and signaled interest in joining Major League Soccer club LAFC, signaling a new chapter in his storied career.

Early Life & Career Beginnings

Son Heung-min was born on July 8, 1992, in Chuncheon, South Korea. The son of a former professional footballer and coach, Son was raised in a household that prioritized discipline, fitness, and skill development from an early age. He briefly moved to Germany as a teenager to join the youth academy of Hamburger SV, where he quickly progressed through the ranks.

He made his Bundesliga debut with Hamburg in 2010 at age 18 and caught attention for his technical skills and maturity on the pitch. In 2013, he transferred to Bayer Leverkusen for a reported €10 million, becoming the most expensive Asian player in Bundesliga history at the time. He spent two seasons at Leverkusen, scoring 29 goals in 87 appearances and proving himself in both the German league and European competition.

Tottenham Hotspur Career

In August 2015, Son signed with Tottenham Hotspur for £22 million, making him the most expensive Asian player in Premier League history at the time. Though he initially struggled to adapt to English football, Son soon became a core part of Spurs' attack, known for his blistering counter-attacks and two-footed finishing ability.

Over the next decade, Son formed a lethal partnership with Harry Kane and consistently ranked among the Premier League's top scorers and assist-makers. He reached double-digit league goals in every season from 2016 to 2023, with a standout campaign in 2021–22 when he won the Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals—all from open play.

In 2023, following Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich, Son was named Tottenham's captain. Under his leadership, Spurs won the UEFA Europa League in 2025, ending a 17-year trophy drought. However, injuries and team underperformance saw his role diminish in his final season, and with younger players like Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert emerging, Son made the decision to leave.

He announced in August 2025 that he would be departing Tottenham, with Major League Soccer side LAFC emerging as the likely destination. The move is seen as both a competitive and commercially savvy step, given Los Angeles' large Korean population and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted in North America.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Son's first Premier League contract in 2015 reportedly paid him around £85,000 per week. His performances quickly earned him improved deals, and by the time of his 2021 extension, Son was earning approximately £200,000 per week ($13 million annually) from Tottenham.

Over the course of his ten years with Spurs, Son is estimated to have earned more than $100 million in salary alone. Factoring in performance bonuses and image rights, his total compensation from Tottenham could be even higher.

Off the pitch, Son has become one of the most marketable athletes in Asia, endorsing major brands such as Adidas, Gillette, and Calvin Klein. His endorsement portfolio has brought in millions in additional income annually, with some estimates placing his total career earnings—including salary and endorsements—north of $150 million by 2025.

If his move to LAFC materializes, Son is expected to become one of the highest-paid players in Major League Soccer, with reports suggesting a deal worth $15 million per year, including commercial incentives and performance bonuses.

International Career

Son has been a mainstay for the South Korean national team since making his debut in 2010. He has represented his country at three FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022), multiple AFC Asian Cups, and the 2018 Asian Games, where he led South Korea to a gold medal—an achievement that earned him exemption from mandatory military service.

He has over 120 international caps and is South Korea's all-time top scorer among active players. Son has captained the national team since 2019 and remains a critical figure as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Legacy & Impact

Son Heung-min is widely considered the greatest Asian footballer of all time. He has broken cultural and sporting barriers, becoming the first Asian player to score 100 Premier League goals and the first to win the Golden Boot. His humility, professionalism, and team-first mentality have earned him admiration from fans, teammates, and managers alike.

In South Korea, Son is a national icon whose popularity transcends sport. In England, he is regarded as one of the most beloved players in Spurs history. Whether or not he plays again in Europe, his impact on the game—particularly as an ambassador for Asian football—will be felt for generations to come.