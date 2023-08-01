Info Category: Richest Athletes › Soccer Players Net Worth: $80 Million Date of Birth: Mar 30, 1986 (37 years old) Place of Birth: Camas, Seville Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Football player Nationality: Spain 💰 Compare Sergio Ramos' Net Worth

What is Sergio Ramos's Net Worth?

Sergio Ramos is a Spanish professional footballer who has a net worth of $80 million. Sergio Ramos played 16 seasons with Real Madrid from 2005 to 2021, during which time he won 22 major honors including five La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles. After leaving Real Madrid, he played two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. Ramos also achieved success playing with the Spanish national team, winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Championships.

Early Life

Sergio Ramos was born on March 30, 1986 in Camas, Spain. He got into football very early in life, joining Camas CF when he was six and eventually playing in the youth system of Sevilla FC.

Real Madrid

After playing two seasons with the senior side of Sevilla, Ramos was purchased by Real Madrid in the summer of 2005. In his first four seasons with the club, he demonstrated a powerful goalscoring instinct that resulted in over 20 total goals. Ramos also helped Real Madrid win a record 30th La Liga title in 2007, followed by another title in 2008. Despite his success, however, he also racked up a record number of red cards, eventually breaking the club record with his 18th in late 2013. Ramos received a 19th red card in March of 2014. Regardless, Real Madrid went on to win the 2014 UEFA Champions League title by defeating Atlético Madrid. The club subsequently won the 2014 UEFA Super Cup and the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup. In late 2015, Ramos captained Real Madrid to a 10-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano, representing the club's highest-scoring La Liga victory in 55 years. Not long after that, he earned his 20th and 21st career red cards. Real Madrid went on to win another UEFA Champions League title against Atlético Madrid, followed by UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup victories. The club would win two more consecutive UEFA Champions League titles in 2017 and 2018, as well as two more consecutive FIFA Club World Cup victories in those same years. Additionally, Real Madrid won its 33rd La Liga title in 2017.

In early 2020, Ramos scored the winning penalty in a shootout against Atlético Madrid in the Supercopa de España final, giving Real Madrid the victory. Later in the year, he recorded his 100th career club goal, and his 70th in La Liga. Real Madrid went on to claim its 34th La Liga title. In late 2020, Ramos became just the tenth player in history to play 500 La Liga matches. His run came to an end in May of 2021 when an injury to his left hamstring caused him to miss the remainder of the season. In June, Real Madrid announced that Ramos would be leaving the club after having played there for 16 years. During his farewell event, he announced that he had accepted a one-year contract renewal with a salary reduction, but the offer expired without his knowledge.

Paris Saint-Germain

After leaving Real Madrid, Ramos signed a two-year contract with Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain. Due to a number of injuries, he didn't make his first appearance with the club until a match-day squad ahead of a Champions League group stage game in late November of 2021. Ramos made his official debut four days later in a 3-1 league win over Saint-Étienne. In early 2022, he scored his first goal for the club in a 4-0 home league victory over Reims. Paris Saint-Germain went on to win the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title. Kicking off the 2022-23 season, Ramos and PSG won the Trophée des Champions in Tel Aviv, Israel. In September, Ramos made his PSG Champions League debut in a 2-1 victory over Juventus. One day after announcing his departure from PSG in early June of 2023, Ramos helped the club win a record 11th Ligue 1 title.

International Career

In addition to his club success, Ramos has had an incredible international career representing Spain. He debuted in 2002 with Spain's under-16 team, and the next year played on Spain's under-17 team. In 2004, Ramos won the UEFA European Under-19 championship with the under-19 team. He went on to play with the under-21 team before making his debut with the Spanish senior national team in 2005. His first title with the senior team came at Euro 2008. Ramos and Spain went on to win the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Two years after that, Ramos helped his country to victory at Euro 2012. He went on to play for Spain in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Euro 2016, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He also played in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 UEFA Nations Leagues. Due to his injury-plagued season, however, he was excluded from the squad for Euro 2020. Later, Ramos was excluded from the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In early 2023, he announced his retirement from international football.

Personal Life

In 2012, Ramos began dating journalist and television presenter Pilar Rubio. The pair got engaged in the summer of 2018 and married in mid-2019. Ramos and Rubio have four sons named Sergio Jr., Marco, Alejandro, and Máximo.

Beyond football, Ramos is a horse aficionado, and owns a stud farm in his native Andalusia. His horse Yucatán SR4 became a world champion in 2018. Ramos has also been the subject of a pair of documentary series on Amazon Prime Video focusing on his life and career.