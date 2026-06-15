What is Sergiño Dest's Net Worth and Salary?

Sergiño Dest is an American professional soccer player who has a net worth of $12 million.

Sergiño Dest is best known as a fullback for PSV Eindhoven and the United States men's national team. One of the most technically gifted defenders in American soccer history, Dest has played for Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, and PSV, giving him one of the most impressive club résumés of any USMNT player. His current PSV salary is estimated at roughly $4.61 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid players on Team USA.

Dest is also one of U.S. Soccer's biggest international recruiting victories. Born and raised in the Netherlands, he developed entirely in the Dutch system and was eligible to represent the Netherlands. But after playing for the United States at youth level, he chose the USMNT over the Dutch national team in 2019. That decision gave the U.S. a dynamic attacking fullback with elite European academy training, Champions League experience, and the confidence to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Early Life

Sergiño Gianni Dest was born on November 3, 2000, in Almere, Netherlands. His father, Kenneth Dest, is an American citizen of Surinamese descent and served in the U.S. military. His mother is Dutch. Because of his father's citizenship, Dest was an American citizen from birth.

Dest grew up in the Netherlands, spoke Dutch as his first language, and lived a thoroughly Dutch childhood. He did not visit the United States until he was 14, when he traveled for a U.S. youth national team camp. Despite that, he maintained a close relationship with his father, who introduced him to American culture and encouraged him to embrace his U.S. identity.

Youth Career

Dest began his soccer development with Almere City FC, where he played from 2009 to 2012. His speed, ball control, and attacking instincts quickly made him stand out. In 2012, he joined the world-famous Ajax academy, one of the most respected talent factories in soccer.

At Ajax, Dest was initially used as a winger because of his acceleration and technical flair. Coaches later moved him into an attacking right-back role, where his dribbling and comfort on the ball became major weapons. By 2018, he had progressed to Jong Ajax, the club's reserve team, and began playing professional minutes in the Eerste Divisie, the Dutch second division.

Ajax

Dest made his first-team debut for Ajax on July 27, 2019, in the Johan Cruyff Shield. He quickly became one of the club's most exciting young players, breaking into the first team under manager Erik ten Hag.

During the 2019-20 season, Dest made 38 appearances, scored two goals, and added six assists. His attacking style made him one of the most talked-about young fullbacks in Europe. In 2020, he won the Ajax Talent of the Year award, also known as the Marco van Basten Award.

Barcelona

In October 2020, Barcelona beat out Bayern Munich to sign Dest from Ajax. The deal was worth an initial €21 million, plus €5 million in potential variables, and included a €400 million buyout clause.

The move made Dest the first American player to appear in a competitive match for Barcelona. He later became the first American to score for the club, doing so in a Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv. He also became the first American to win a major trophy with Barcelona when the club captured the 2020-21 Copa del Rey.

Dest's time at Barcelona began with promise, but his role changed after Ronald Koeman was replaced by Xavi Hernández. He eventually fell out of favor and spent the 2022-23 season on loan at AC Milan, where his playing time was limited.

PSV Eindhoven

In August 2023, Dest returned to the Netherlands by joining PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan. The move revived his career. Under manager Peter Bosz, he played as an inverted fullback, often on the left side, and became a key part of one of the best teams in the Eredivisie.

In April 2024, Dest suffered a serious ACL injury during training. Despite the injury, PSV remained convinced of his long-term value. Instead of triggering the original Barcelona purchase option, PSV signed him permanently on a free transfer in June 2024 to a four-year contract through 2028.

Dest spent the second half of 2024 rehabilitating and returned to full match fitness in early 2025. By the 2025-26 season, he was fully integrated back into PSV's starting lineup, helping the club continue its domestic success and reestablishing himself before the 2026 World Cup.

United States National Team

Dest played for the United States at the 2017 U17 World Cup and the 2019 U20 World Cup. His performances attracted attention from both the U.S. and the Netherlands, and Dutch manager Ronald Koeman made a serious push to convince him to represent the Netherlands at senior level.

In October 2019, Dest publicly committed his international future to the United States. He has since become one of the most important players in the USMNT pool. He won CONCACAF Nations League titles in 2021 and 2023 and started all four matches for the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His most memorable moment from that tournament came against Iran, when he headed the ball across goal to Christian Pulisic for the game-winning goal that sent the U.S. into the knockout round.

After missing the 2024 Copa América because of his ACL injury, Dest worked his way back into form and returned to the U.S. squad for the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Dest has held some of the most valuable club contracts in American soccer history. His first professional Ajax deal paid an estimated $150,000 to $250,000 annually, but his 2020 move to Barcelona changed his financial profile dramatically.

Dest's five-year Barcelona contract was worth an estimated $25 million in total base salary, paying him roughly $5 million gross per year, or about $96,000 per week. During his loan spells at AC Milan and PSV, those wages were split proportionally between Barcelona and the loaning clubs.

After joining PSV permanently in 2024, Dest agreed to a premium Eredivisie contract worth approximately $4.61 million per year, or about $88,650 per week. That made him one of the highest-paid players in the Dutch top flight and one of the top earners on the United States national team.

As of mid-2026, Dest's total gross career club earnings are estimated at approximately $26.5 million. That figure includes his salaries from Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, and PSV, but does not include all performance bonuses, national team payments, endorsement income, or future contract years.

Endorsements

Dest is a strong global marketing asset because of his connection to major clubs, his attacking style, and his international identity. Few American players have been associated with as many powerful soccer brands as Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, and PSV.

His most important endorsement is with Nike. Dest signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal early in his career and has been featured in North American soccer marketing campaigns. His Nike relationship fits his image as a flashy, attack-minded, technically gifted fullback with global appeal.