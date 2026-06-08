What is Sergej Milinković-Savić's Net Worth and Salary?

Sergej Milinković-Savić is a Serbian professional soccer player who has a net worth of $70 million. His annual salary at Al Nassr is $27 million.

A powerful and technically gifted midfielder, Milinković-Savić is best known for his long run at Lazio, his role with Serbia's national team, and his lucrative move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. At his best, he has been one of the most complete midfielders in world soccer, combining size, passing, goals, aerial strength, and physical control.

For years, Milinković-Savić was one of the most talked-about transfer targets in European soccer. He was repeatedly linked with some of the continent's biggest clubs, but he stayed at Lazio long enough to become the club's marquee star. His move to Al Hilal in 2023 changed his financial life, moving him from solid Serie A wages into one of the richest salary brackets in the sport.

Financially, Milinković-Savić's Saudi move was transformative. At Lazio, he earned strong but not super-club wages. At Al Hilal, he began earning €25 million per year, equal to about $27 million annually, tax-free. In just three Saudi seasons, he made more net cash than he had earned during his entire European career.

Early Life

Sergej Milinković-Savić was born on February 27, 1995, in Lleida, Spain, while his father, Nikola Milinković, was playing professional soccer there. He grew up in a sports family. His father was a soccer player, while his mother, Milana Savić, played professional basketball.

He developed in Serbia and came through the youth system at Vojvodina. His younger brother, Vanja Milinković-Savić, also became a professional soccer player and goalkeeper.

Vojvodina and Genk

Milinković-Savić began his senior career with Vojvodina, where he helped the club win the Serbian Cup. His performances showed the rare combination of size and technique that would define his career.

He then moved to Genk in Belgium, gaining experience in a stronger European league. His time in Belgium helped prepare him for a move to one of Europe's top leagues.

Lazio

Lazio signed Milinković-Savić in 2015, and the move became the defining chapter of his European career. Over eight seasons in Rome, he became one of Serie A's best midfielders and one of Lazio's most valuable players.

He scored goals, created chances, won aerial duels, and gave Lazio a physical advantage in midfield. His performances fueled years of transfer speculation, but he remained with the club long enough to become a fan favorite. He helped Lazio win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

Al Hilal

In 2023, Milinković-Savić joined Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The move gave Al Hilal one of the most complete midfielders in Asia and gave Milinković-Savić the richest contract of his career.

At Al Hilal, he became part of a star-heavy squad and continued to play as a powerful box-to-box midfielder. The move also fundamentally changed his wealth bracket.

Serbia National Team

Milinković-Savić represented Serbia at youth level and was part of the team that won the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He later became a senior international and represented Serbia at major tournaments.

With Serbia, he has often been used as an advanced central midfielder or box-to-box presence. His size, heading, shooting, and technical ability make him one of the country's most recognizable players.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Milinković-Savić spent his prime European years at Lazio, where he was the club's marquee star. Despite his status, Lazio did not pay super-club wages. During his time in Italy, he earned roughly $4 million to $5 million gross annually, strong money by Serie A standards but far below the salaries paid by Europe's richest clubs.

His financial life changed in 2023 when he joined Al Hilal. His Saudi contract pays approximately €25 million per year, equal to about $27 million annually, tax-free. That means his take-home income in Saudi Arabia has been far more powerful than a similar gross salary in Europe.

After three seasons at Al Hilal, Milinković-Savić has earned more net cash from Saudi Arabia than he made during his entire European career combined. Across Vojvodina, Genk, Lazio, Al Hilal, Serbia bonuses, and endorsements, his gross career earnings are likely well above $100 million, with most of his net worth tied to the Al Hilal contract.

Endorsements