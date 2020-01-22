Sadio Mane net worth and salary: Sadio Mane is a Senegalese professional soccer player who has a net worth of $20 million. Sadio Mane was born in Sedhiou, Senegal in April 1992. He is a forward and winger who spent his youth career with Generation Foot. Sadio Mane started his senior career with Metz and played there from 2011 to 2012 scoring two goals in 22 appearances. He played for Red Bull Salzburg from 2012 to 2014 and scored 31 goals in 63 caps. Mane played for Southampton from 2014 to 2016 and scored 21 goals in 67 appearances. He joined Liverpool in 2016 where he scored more than 50 goals in more than 100 games. During the 2013-14 season he won the Austrian Football Bundesliga and the Austrian Cup. Sadio Mane transferred to Southampton for a club record fee of 11.8 million pounds and set a Premier League record for fastest hat trick in just 176 seconds. Mane signed with Liverpool for a fee of 34 million pounds and helped the club reach the UEFA Champions League Finals in 2018 and 2019. He won the Premier League Golden Boot and in 2019 he was named African Football of the Year. Mane has also represented Senegal in international competition including the Olympics and the World Cup.