Robinho Net Worth:

What is Robinho's Net Worth and Salary?

Robinho is a Brazilian professional footballer who has a net worth of $60 million. During his playing career, he won two Campeonato Brasileiro titles with both Santos FC and Real Madrid, as well as a Serie A title with AC Milan. In 2017, Robinho was convicted of sexual assault in the gang rape of an Albanian woman, and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Early Life

Robinho was born as Robson de Souza on January 25, 1984 in São Vicente, Brazil. Growing up, he played plenty of futsal, helping him develop his acceleration and dribbling abilities.

Santos FC

In 2002, Robinho signed his first professional football contract with Santos FC. He made 24 total appearances in his debut season, and scored one goal as Santos won the Campeonata Brasileiro title. Two years later, Robinho again helped lead Santos to another Campeonato Brasileiro title. However, his form significantly declined the next year, in large part due to the stress of his mother's kidnapping by gunmen; she was ultimately released six weeks later when ransom was paid.

Real Madrid

Due to Robinho's success with Santos, many European football clubs sought out the young player for themselves. Robinho ended up signing with Real Madrid in July of 2005. In his first season, he made 37 total appearances and scored 14 goals. He had more success the following season as Real Madrid notched its 30th La Liga title; subsequently, in 2008, Robinho helped the team win its 31st title.

During his years with Real Madrid, Robinho was the third-highest scorer on the team, behind strikers Raúl and Ruud van Nistelrooy. Additionally, he was the player with the second most assists.

Manchester City

In September of 2008, Robinho moved to Manchester City on a four-year deal. He subsequently made his debut, and scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-1 loss to Chelsea, the team he had initially wanted to sign to. In October, Robinho recorded his first Premier League hat-trick against Stoke City, and also made his first European goal for Manchester City in a 3-2 UEFA Cup group stage win over Twente. He went on to finish his first season as Manchester City's top goal-scorer, with 14 goals.

Robinho's second season with Manchester City was not as successful as his first. Missing three months due to injury, he played in only 12 games, and scored a single goal.

First Return to Santos

Having moved far down the pecking order at Manchester City, Robinho returned to his former club Santos in early 2010 on a six-month loan. In his first game back, he scored a backheel in a 2-1 win over São Paulo. Later, in the final match of his loan deal, he helped Santos win the Copa Brasil for the first time in club history. Although Robinho wanted to remain with Santos, Manchester City declined to extend his loan deal.

AC Milan

Robinho moved from Manchester City to AC Milan in August of 2010. His first game was a 1-0 victory against Genoa. The remainder of the season was filled with further victories, including a 3-1 win over Chievo; a 3-0 win over Brescia; a 3-0 win over Bologna; a 2-0 win over Catania; and a 4-0 victory over Parma. Next, in the 2011-12 Serie A season, Robinho helped AC Milan win over Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana, leading the team to a second-place finish.

In the 2013-14 season, Robinho was frequently beset by injuries, including a groin strain, dislocated shoulder, and a left thigh injury. As a result, he was unable to play in the first leg of the Champions League first knockout round.

Further League Career

Robinho made his second return to Santos on a one-year loan deal in 2014. After an initial home loss, he scored his first goal four days later in a 2-0 victory over Londrina in the Copa do Brasil. Following the expiration of his contract, Robinho signed a six-month contract with Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao of the Chinese Super League. With the team, he won the league title for the 2015 season. The next year, he signed a two-year contract with Atlético Mineiro, and went on to win the 2017 Campeonato Mineiro.

In 2018, Robinho signed with the Turkish club Sivasspor. The following year, he signed with İstanbul Başakşehir, with which he won the first top-flight title in the history of the club. Next, in 2020, Robinho returned for the third time to Santos; however, the club suspended his contract following his sexual assault conviction.

International Play

On the world stage, Robinho has played for the Brazilian national team. He won his first cap for the team in the 2003 CONCACAF Gold Cup match. Robinho was next part of the Brazilian squads for the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Among other tournaments, he has also played for Brazil in several Copa Américas, and was part of the squad for the 2010 World Cup. In January of 2017, Robinho won his 100th international cap in a match against Colombia in Rio de Janeiro.

Personal Life

Robinho married Vivian Guglielminetti in 2009. The couple has two sons.

Rape Conviction

In 2017, Robinho was sentenced to nine years in prison for partaking in the 2013 gang rape of an Albanian woman at a nightclub in Milan. After appeal, the sentence was upheld by the Italian courts in both 2020 and 2022.