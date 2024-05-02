What is Riyad Mahrez's Net Worth and Salary?

Riyad Mahrez is an Algerian professional footballer who has a net worth of $25 million. Riyad Mahrez plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and the Algeria national football team. He previously played in England for Leicester City and Manchester City, helping the former win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season and the latter a continental treble in the 2022-23 season. With the Algeria national football team, Mahrez won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

Saudi Contract

In July 2023, Riyad Mahrez completed his move from Manchester City to Saudi club, Al-Ahli. With the transfer, Riyad agreed to a 3-year, $40 million contract. There's an option for a fourth year, but he will earn an average salary of $13 million for the three years.

Early Life

Riyad Mahrez was born on February 21, 1991 in Sarcelles, France to an Algerian father and a mother of Algerian and Moroccan descent. A skilled footballer from an early age, he joined the youth club AAS Sarcelles in 2004, for which he played until 2009.

Start of Senior Career

Mahrez began his senior career with CFA side Quimper, making 22 appearances for the team and scoring two goals in the 2009-10 season. He subsequently joined Le Havre, playing for the club's reserve team before making 60 appearances for the first team in Ligue 2 from 2011 to early 2014. Mahrez was critical of Ligue 2 for what he saw as an over-reliance on defense.

Leicester City

In early 2014, Mahrez was signed by the English Championship club Leicester City. The team went on to finish the season by winning the Championship, securing its return to the Premier League for the first time in a decade. In the 2014-15 season, Mahrez made 30 appearances for Leicester and recorded four goals and three assists. The following season, he scored a hat-trick in Leicester's 3-0 defeat of Swansea City, and finished the season with 17 goals as Leicester won the Premier League.

In the 2016-17 season, Mahrez recorded six goals in 36 league appearances for Leicester. Although the club experienced declining success, it managed to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In May, Mahrez played his 100th Premier League game for Leicester. At the end of the season, he announced his desire to leave the club, and in early 2018 he asked for a transfer. When a move to Manchester City fell through, Mahrez ceased going to training at Leicester.

Manchester City

Mahrez signed with Manchester City on a five-year contract in the summer of 2018. He had immediate success with the club when he debuted as a starter in August, helping City win the FA Community Shield. In early 2019, he won his second title with City by winning the EFL Cup. The club finished the season by winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup, completing a domestic treble. In the 2019-2020 season, City won a second consecutive EFL Cup; it would win a third in the 2020-21 season. City also won another Premier League title in 2020-21, and for the first time ever reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.

In the 2021-22 season, Mahrez scored 24 goals in all competitions, a personal single-season high and enough to be shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or. Moreover, for the second consecutive season, City won the Premier League. Mahrez went on to have a historic season in 2022-23 as City won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League, in the process completing a continental treble. He became the second Algerian player ever to win the Champions League, after Rabah Madjer with Porto in 1987.

Al-Ahli

In July of 2023, Mahrez was transferred to the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. On August 11, he debuted in his first competitive game for the club and recorded an assist in a victory over Al-Hazem.

International Career

Mahrez first played with the Algeria national football team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where the team made it to the last 16. He went on to play for Algeria in multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, winning the 2019 tournament to give the country its second title and first in nearly three decades.

Personal Life

In 2015, Mahrez married Rita Johal. They had two daughters together before separating. Mahrez went on to marry English model Taylor Ward, with whom he had a daughter in 2022.

A practicing Muslim, Mahrez made the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca in 2017.