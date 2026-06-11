What is Rafael Leão's Net Worth and Salary?

Rafael Leão is a Portuguese professional soccer player who has a net worth of $20 million.

A winger and forward known for his pace, dribbling, creativity, and relaxed attacking style, Leão became one of the defining players of AC Milan's modern revival. At his best, he is one of the most dangerous wide attackers in Europe, capable of carrying the ball over long distances, beating defenders one-on-one, and deciding matches with moments of individual brilliance.

Leão developed in Portugal before moving through France and eventually becoming a star in Italy. His rise at AC Milan coincided with the club's return to the top of Serie A. He played a major role in Milan's Scudetto-winning season and was named Serie A Most Valuable Player. With Portugal, he has been part of one of the deepest attacking groups in international soccer, competing for minutes alongside some of the best forwards in Europe.

Early Life

Rafael Alexandre da Conceição Leão was born on June 10, 1999, in Almada, Portugal. He joined Sporting CP's youth academy and developed as one of the club's most promising young attackers.

His combination of size, speed, and technique made him stand out early. After leaving Sporting, he moved to Lille in France, where he continued his development in a more physical league.

Lille and AC Milan

Leão joined Lille and showed flashes of the athleticism and attacking quality that would later make him a star. AC Milan signed him in 2019, and over time he developed from a talented prospect into the club's most important attacker.

His breakout came during Milan's 2021-22 Serie A title season. Leão's dribbling, chance creation, and late-season performances helped Milan win their first league title in more than a decade. He was named Serie A MVP, confirming his status as one of the league's best players.

Portugal National Team

Leão has represented Portugal at senior level and has been part of squads loaded with attacking talent. His pace and one-on-one ability give Portugal a dangerous option from the wing.

Because Portugal has so many attacking stars, Leão has often had to compete for a consistent starting role. Even so, his talent and club performances have made him one of the country's most important modern forwards.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Driven by a rapid rise through French football, individual Serie A MVP honors, and a major digital-media footprint, Rafael Leão has amassed gross career earnings exceeding $40 million. Leão transformed his financial reality by establishing himself as the undisputed face and primary attacking asset of AC Milan's modern revival.

Leão developed through the youth system at Sporting CP before transitioning to Lille on modest Ligue 1 developmental terms, building the athletic foundation that triggered a permanent move to Italian football.

In 2022, after spearheading AC Milan to a historic Scudetto title and capturing the league's Most Valuable Player award, his financial profile underwent a total calibration to match his status as a world-class winger, completely removing him from standard club wage tiers.

In 2023, he put pen to paper on a monumental five-year contract extension running until 2028, bumping his fixed base floor to €5 million net annually, which scales to a gross club commitment close to €10 million per season before heavy performance add-ons. Off the pitch, his immense pop-culture influence has driven multi-million-dollar global backing, anchored by a long-term partnership with Adidas.