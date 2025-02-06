What is Phil Neville's net worth and salary?

Phil Neville is a retired English professional soccer player who has a net worth of $40 million. Phil Neville carved out a versatile 18-year playing career, beginning at Manchester United (1994-2005), where he emerged from the celebrated "Class of '92." Though often overshadowed by more prominent teammates, he proved his worth as a reliable utility player, capable of performing in both midfield and defensive roles. Phil's brother, Gary Neville, is also a famous retired soccer player.

At United, he won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and the 1999 Champions League as part of the historic treble-winning side. In 2005, he transferred to Everton, where he spent eight years and eventually became club captain, making over 300 appearances across all competitions. His leadership qualities and professional attitude earned him respect throughout his career.

Internationally, Neville represented England 59 times between 1996 and 2007, though he missed out on several major tournaments. After retiring, he moved into coaching, serving as first-team coach at Manchester United under David Moyes and assistant coach with Valencia under his brother Gary. His most notable managerial roles have been as head coach of the England Women's team (2018-2021), leading them to a World Cup semi-final in 2019, and later as manager of Inter Miami in MLS (2021-2023), though with limited success.

Playing Contracts: Neville enjoyed an 18-year playing career (1995–2013) in top-flight football, which provided the foundation of his wealth. At Manchester United, where he came through the famed "Class of '92," Neville earned a solid salary as a versatile squad member. By the mid-2000s, he was reportedly earning around £50,000 per week, equivalent to roughly $4 million per year at early 2000s exchange rates. In 2005, he transferred to Everton for a fee of £3.5 million(approximately $6 million at the time), seeking more regular first-team football. Upon joining Everton, Neville's contract was said to be worth about £28,000 per week (around $40,000 per week). As he became Everton's captain and an integral player, his wages grew; one report noted he eventually had a £50,000-a-week contract at Everton, roughly equating to $70,000+ per week or about $3.5 million annually.

Total Earnings: Over his playing career, Neville's salaries and performance bonuses added up significantly. While exact career earnings are private, simple calculations illustrate the scale: earning a few million dollars per year across a long Premier League career would put Neville's cumulative playing earnings well into the tens of millions of dollars. He also won many trophies – including six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League – which likely came with bonus payouts. Though never the global superstar of the team, Neville's consistency and longevity meant he earned top-tier wages for many years.

Media Career and Punditry

After retiring as a player in 2013, Phil Neville moved into sports media, which became another source of income. He has been a regular pundit on BBC football programs like Match of the Day and radio shows, offering commentary and analysis on Premier League and international matches. Neville also did commentary for BBC during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. In addition to the BBC, Neville appeared as a pundit on other networks – including Sky Sports and even NBC Sports in the U.S.

While his exact broadcasting fees haven't been publicly disclosed, top football pundits often command substantial contracts. It's reasonable to assume Neville earned six-figure annual sums (in USD) from his broadcasting roles, given that he was a frequent presence on high-profile football coverage. These media earnings have provided a comfortable supplement to Neville's post-playing income. Moreover, his television and radio exposure kept him in the public eye, indirectly enhancing his brand and leading to other opportunities, such as speaking engagements.

Business Ventures and Investments

Beyond the pitch and TV studio, Phil Neville has pursued several business ventures, often alongside his former teammates:

Salford City FC: Neville is a co-owner of Salford City Football Club, a team he and several of the Class of '92 (including brother Gary, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, and Nicky Butt) purchased in 2014. This venture started as a passion project to transform a non-league club; Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim later bought a 50% stake to inject capital. Salford City's rise through the divisions (eventually into the English Football League) has increased the club's value. As part-owner, Neville benefits from the club's growth through shares of ticket revenue, sponsorship deals, and the appreciated club valuation.

Hospitality Ventures: The Neville brothers and their colleagues have also ventured into hospitality. Phil Neville is an investor in Hotel Football, a luxury hotel and restaurant complex next to Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. Opened in 2015, this football-themed hotel (co-owned by Giggs, Scholes, Butt, and the Neville brothers under their company GG Hospitality) cost about £24 million (around $32 million) to build. The hotel features 133 rooms and a rooftop football pitch, and it capitalizes on Manchester's tourism and football fan traffic. This project represents a significant asset for Neville; as a co-owner, he stands to gain from the hotel's profits and the growth of the hospitality brand (which also includes Cafe Football eateries). Such entrepreneurial ventures diversify Neville's portfolio and have an estimable multi-million dollar value attached to his stake.

Coaching Roles: In addition to ownership stakes, Phil Neville's post-playing career itself has been lucrative. He transitioned into coaching, securing high-profile managerial positions. Notably, he was the head coach of the England women's national team (the Lionesses) from 2018 to 2021. In that role, Neville reportedly earned up to £300,000 per year (approximately $400,000 USD) in salary. He then moved to the United States to join his former teammate David Beckham's MLS franchise: in January 2021, Neville was appointed head coach of Inter Miami CF, co-owned by Beckham. Coaching in MLS added a competitive salary to Neville's income (MLS coach salaries are not always public, but such a role likely earned Neville a high six-figure or low seven-figure sum in USD per year). After two seasons in Miami, he took on a new challenge in late 2023 as the head coach of the Portland Timbers on a contract running through 2026. These coaching contracts, like his playing contracts, have contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars (if not more) annually to Neville's earnings.

Real Estate Portfolio

Like many wealthy athletes, Phil Neville has invested in real estate, both for personal use and as part of his financial strategy. He has owned multiple high-end properties over the years, and some sales give insight into their value (figures converted to USD):

Sunnyside House (Lancashire, UK): A six-bedroom mansion set on a large estate in the Rossendale Valley. Neville bought this property in the late 1990s during his Manchester United days and famously decorated it in lavish style (earning it the nickname "Versace house"). He sold this mansion in 2009 for about £2.6 million (roughly $4 million) after it sat on the market for over a year.

Cheshire Luxury Home (Hale, UK): Following the Lancashire sale, Neville and his family moved to an exclusive suburb in Cheshire, a popular area for footballers. Their Hale mansion – a modern six-bedroom home with a swimming pool, spa, gym, cinema, underground garage, and even a panic room – was sold in 2021 for around £5.25 million (approximately $7+ million).

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Phil Neville's personal life reflects his grounded character and family values. He is married to Julie Neville, and the couple has two children: a son, Harvey, and a daughter, Isabella. Notably, Isabella was born with cerebral palsy, which has inspired Neville to become actively involved in charitable work. He supports organizations like the special baby care charity Bliss and the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, helping raise awareness and funds for children with health challenges.