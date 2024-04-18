What is Phil Foden's Net Worth and salary?

Phil Foden is an English professional footballer who has a net worth of $25 million. Phil Foden plays for the Premier League club Manchester City. Among his numerous career achievements with the club is a Premier League winner's medal in 2018 and a continental treble in the 2022-23 season. Foden has also played for the England national football team at all levels of competition.

Manchester City Contract

In October 2022, Phil signed a 5-year, $72 million contract with Manchester City. The contract pays an average annual salary of $14.5 million.

Early Life and Education

Phil Foden was born on May 28, 2000 in Stockport, England to Phil Sr. and Claire. A fan of Manchester City from an early age, he joined the club when he was only four. Foden was educated at St. Bede's College.

Manchester City

In late 2017, Foden made his debut for Manchester City in a Champions League game against Feyenoord, coming on in the 75th minute. Just a couple weeks later, he became the youngest English player ever to start a Champions League match, at the age of 17. Foden went on to make his Premier League debut as a substitute in a win over Tottenham Hotspur. In early 2018, he came on as a late substitute in the EFL Cup Final to help City defeat Arsenal. Later that year, Foden became the youngest player ever to receive a Premier League winner's medal. He continued his success in the 2018-2019 season, scoring his first home goal for City, his first Champions League goal, and his first Premier League goal. Man City finished the season with a domestic treble by winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the EFL Cup. Foden began the 2019-2020 season by claiming his seventh career trophy, the 2019 FA Community Shield. He went on to help City win the 2020 EFL Cup by defeating Aston Villa in the Final, earning him the Alan Hardaker Trophy as the man of the match.

In the 2020-21 season, Foden won his ninth trophy with Man City as he helped the team beat Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021 EFL Cup Final. City also made it to the 2021 Champions League Final, but lost to Chelsea. Foden finished the season on a high note by winning his third Premier League title with City and being named both the Premier League Young Player of the Season and the PFA Young Player of the Year. He won another Premier League title with City in the 2021-22 season as the club staged an amazing comeback against Aston Villa on the final day of competition. Additionally, Foden was named the Premier League Young Player of the Season and the PFA Young Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He continued to perform at a high level in the 2022-23 season, scoring his first career hat-trick in October 2022 in a home win over Manchester United. That season, Foden and City accomplished a continental treble by winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. City reached more milestones in the 2023-24 season by winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, both firsts.

International Career

Foden began playing for the England national football team on the youth level in 2015. He had his breakout in 2017 when he won the FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Ball following England's first-ever win in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Foden went on to play for England's under-18, under-19, and under-21 teams before making his senior debut in 2020 in the UEFA Nations League. However, just days later, he was temporarily withdrawn from the England squad for violating COVID-19 isolation protocols.

In 2021, Foden was named to the 26-man squad for the rescheduled UEFA Euro 2020. England ended up coming in second place to Italy in the tournament. The following year, Foden was included in the 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In a win over Wales, he scored his first-ever goal for England in a major international tournament. England was ultimately eliminated in the quarterfinals by France.

Personal Life

Foden is in a longterm relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Rebecca Cooke. Together, they have a son and a daughter.

Beyond football, Foden is an avid fisherman.