Peter Crouch Net Worth

What is Peter Crouch's Net Worth?

Peter Crouch is an English former professional footballer who has a net worth of $25 million. Peter Crouch played for multiple clubs during a career spanning 20 years, with some of his greatest achievements being the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield with Liverpool in 2006. Crouch was also capped 42 times by the England national team between 2005 and 2010, during which time he appeared in two FIFA World Cups. Peter Crouch's total career earnings are estimated to be roughly $35 million (£27 million). His wages saw a significant increase during his peak Premier League years.

Early Life and Education

Peter Crouch was born on January 30, 1981 in Macclesfield, England. When Crouch was just a year old, the family moved to Singapore when his father got an advertising job there. They moved back to England three years later, first living at a YMCA in Tottenham before settling in Harrow on the Hill. Crouch was educated at Roxeth Primary and North Ealing Primary and played football with the Northolt Hotspurs. From 1991 to 1993, he played for the youth team of Brentford. Crouch also played for the West Middlesex Colts while attending Drayton Manor High School. After playing briefly for the youth team of Queens Park Rangers, he moved to the youth team of Tottenham Hotspur.

Professional Club Career, 1998-2008

After about three years with the Tottenham Hotspur youth team, Crouch signed a professional contract with the club in the summer of 1998. However, he never ended up making any appearances for the club's first team, instead being loaned out to such clubs as Dulwich Hamlet and Sweden's IFK Hässleholm. In the summer of 2000, Crouch was sold to Queens Park Rangers, for which he scored ten league goals in the 2000-01 season. However, the club was unable to avoid relegation to the Second Division, and Crouch was sold to Portsmouth. For that club, he scored 18 league goals in his sole season in 2001-02. Crouch was subsequently sold to Aston Villa, for which he scored on his home debut. He was unable to keep his success going, however, as he failed to score in all 18 of his appearances in the 2002-03 season. Crouch was consequently loaned to Norwich City; during his three-month loan, he scored four goals in 15 appearances to help the club achieve promotion. He then returned to Aston Villa, playing for the club until July of 2004.

Crouch was sold to Southampton by Aston Villa. He had a memorable season in his sole season with the club in 2004-05, scoring 16 goals in a total of 33 appearances. Despite that, Southampton was relegated from the Premier League and Crouch was sold to Liverpool on a four-year contract. He struggled during his first four months with Liverpool, failing to score, but he eventually found his footing and enjoyed some of his greatest career successes. In the 2005-06 season, Crouch scored 13 goals in 49 total appearances and helped Liverpool win the FA Cup. Kicking off the 2006-07 season, he headed the winning goal in Liverpool's victory over Chelsea in the FA Community Shield. Later that season, Crouch scored his first goals in European club competition in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool made it to the Champions League final, but was beaten by Milan. Crouch finished the 2006-07 season as Liverpool's top goalscorer, with 18 total goals. In his third and ultimately final season with Liverpool in 2007-08, he scored 11 goals in 36 total appearances.

Professional Club Career, 2008-2019

In July of 2008, Crouch returned to his former club Portsmouth. He played one season with the club, scoring 16 goals in 49 total appearances, before he returned to another of his former clubs, Tottenham Hotspur. Crouch played two more full seasons with the club, scoring 13 goals in 2009-10 and 11 goals in 2010-11. He made a single appearance for the Spurs in the 2011-12 season before he moved to Stoke City on a four-year contract. In March of 2012, Crouch scored a long-distance volley against Manchester City that he called the best goal of his career. He ended up with 14 total goals in his first season with Stoke, and was named the Stoke City Player of the Year. Crouch was less successful in the 2012-13 season, in part due to a serious mouth injury that required corrective surgery. He came back strong in 2013-14 to finish as Stoke's top scorer, with ten goals in 38 total appearances. Crouch repeated those statistics exactly in the 2014-15 season. In early 2015, he signed a two-year contract extension with Stoke.

Crouch had one of his least productive seasons in 2015-16, scoring just twice in a total of 18 appearances, nine of which were as a substitute. He performed better in 2016-17, with ten goals in 29 appearances. Among them was Crouch's 100th Premier League goal, making him the oldest player to reach that milestone. In early 2017, he signed a new contract with Stoke. Although he only scored six goals in the 2017-18 season, Crouch became Stoke's leading Premier League goalscorer of all time that season with his 45th Premier League goal for the club. He went on to sign another contract extension with Stoke in late 2017. In the 2017-18 season, Crouch scored six goals as the club was relegated to the Championship. Crouch scored only two goals in his final season with Stoke in 2018-19. He ended up finishing that season, and his career, with Burnley, for which he made six appearances and scored no goals. Crouch announced his retirement from professional football in July of 2019.

International Career

Crouch first represented England at the youth level, playing for the under-20 team at the 1999 FIFA World Youth Championship. He later played on the under-21 team at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2002. Crouch made his debut for the senior England squad in 2005. The following year, he played in his first FIFA World Cup, where England was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Crouch went on to play in England's qualifying campaign for Euro 2008, becoming the team's top scorer. In 2010, he played in his second and final FIFA World Cup, although he did not take part in England's final group stage match or loss in the knockout stage.

Post-retirement

Since retiring from professional football, Crouch has hosted the BBC One sports comedy panel game show "Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer," which aired amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, he joined the panel on the ITV reality competition series "The Masked Dancer." Crouch also co-hosts the entertainment and sports podcast "That Peter Crouch Podcast."

Personal Life

In late 2005, Crouch met model Abbey Clancy at the nightclub where she worked. The pair began dating, and in 2011 they married. Together, Crouch and Clancy have two daughters named Sophia and Liberty and two sons named Johnny and Jack.