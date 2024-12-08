What Is Paulo Dybala's Net Worth?

Paulo Dybala is an Argentine professional soccer player who has a net worth of $40 million. Known as "La Joya" ("The Jewel"), Dybala is a forward and attacking midfield who spent his youth career with Instituto from 2003 to 2011. He made his senior debut for Instituto from 2011 to 2012 and played in 38 games, scoring 17 goals. Paulo played for Palermo from 2012 to 2015 and scored 21 goals in 89 appearances. He has also represented the Argentina national team since 2015. That year, Dybala joined Juventus for an initial fee of €32 million. He has been member of the Serie A Team of the Year three times, and he competed for Argentina at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Copa America. Dybala was the Serie A top assist provider during the 2014-15 season.

Early Life

Paulo Dybala was born Paulo Exequiel Dybala on November 15, 1993, in Laguna Larga, Córdoba, Argentina. Paulo's grandfather, Bolesław Dybała, was from Kraśniów in Poland, and during World War II, he fled to Argentina. Paulo's family also has Italian ancestry, as his great-grandmother on his mother's side was from the Province of Naples.

Career

Paulo made his professional debut at the age of 17 with the Primera B Nacional club Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba. During his time with the club, he played in 40 games and scored 17 goals, and he was the first person to play in 38 games in a row in a professional league in Argentina. When Dybala scored in six consecutive matches, he broke the previous record of four. In April 2012, Maurizio Zamparini, the US Città di Palermo president, announced that the club had signed Paulo. Dybala signed a four-year contract with Palermo, and the transfer fee was more than $8.6 million. He scored his first goal for Palermo in November 2012, and in the 2014–15 Serie A, he had scored 10 goals by the time the second half of the season began. Paulo ended the season with 13 goals, and his 10 assists made him one of the league's top assist providers.

In June 2015, Juventus signed Dybala to a five-year, €32 million contract with €8 million in add-ons. He scored six goals in his first 16 games with Juventus, and by the end of the season, he was the club's top goal scorer, with 23 goals. Juventus won the Serie A title for the 2015–16 season, and they would win again the next four seasons. Paulo was one of three finalists for the 2016–17 UEFA Champions League Forward award, and in 2017, he came in sixth for the UEFA Best Player of the Year Award. He scored his 100th career goal in March 2018, and for the 2019–20 season, he was named the Serie A MVP. Dybala was appointed Juventus' vice-captain prior to the 2021–22 season, but in March 2022, the club's chief executive officer, Maurizio Arrivabene, announced that Paulo's contract would not be renewed and would expire that summer. Dybala received a standing ovation at his final match for Juventus on May 16, 2022. In July 2022, Paulo signed a three-year contract with Roma. He scored his 50th goal for Roma in April 2024.

Dybala has also played for the Argentinean national team since 2015. He played on the preliminary under-23 squad for the 2016 Summer Olympics but he wasn't included in the final tournament squad. In 2018, he was chosen for the country's preliminary team for the FIFA World Cup, and he played on the final team, making his World Cup debut on June 21st. Paulo was selected for the preliminary team for the 2019 Copa América and was included in the final team. He scored a goal in the team's July 6th match against Chile, helping Argentina win the bronze medal. Dybala scored the team's third goal in its 3–0 victory against Italy at the 2022 Finalissima. That year, he also played in the FIFA World Cup, which Argentina won.

Personal Life

Paulo became an Italian citizen in August 2012 ahead of his move to Palermo to bypass FIGC regulations that allow each Serie A team to have just two non-EU players. He had previously tried to obtain Polish citizenship through his grandfather's ancestry but didn't go through with it due to complex bureaucracy. Dybala has several tattoos, including a crowned football. Paulo began a relationship with Oriana Sabatini in 2018, and they married on July 20, 2024. Oriana's mother, Catherine Fulop, is a Venezuelan actress who made it to the top five in the Miss Venezuela and Miss Latin America pageants in 1986.

Honors

Paulo was named Serie A Player of the Month in July 2020, November 2023, February 2024, and April 2024 and Most Valuable Player for the 2019–20 season. He was the Serie A top assist provider during the 2014–15 season and the Coppa Italia top goalscorer during the 2016–17 season. Dybala was the youngest Palermo Serie A player to score a hat-trick, at 21 years, 11 months, and 16 days, and he was Supercoppa Italiana's all-time top scorer with four goals. As a member of Juventus, he was the fastest Serie A player to score 50 goals and the first to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League away games. "FourFourTwo" ranked Paulo #47 on its "Best 100 Football Players in the World 2016" list.