What is Patrice Evra's Net Worth?

Patrice Evra is a French international footballer who has a net worth of $14 million.

Patrice Evra stands as one of modern football's most charismatic and accomplished defenders. Born in Dakar, Senegal and raised in Les Ulis, France, Evra's journey from humble beginnings to international soccer stardom epitomizes resilience and determination. Rising through the ranks of French football, his breakthrough came at AS Monaco before a successful stint at Manchester United defined his career. Between 2006 and 2014, Evra anchored United's left flank, securing five Premier League titles, three League Cups, and the 2008 UEFA Champions League trophy. Known for combining defensive solidity with attacking flair, the French international earned 81 caps for his country while serving as captain during the 2010 World Cup. His technical skill, leadership qualities, and larger-than-life personality made him a fan favorite across Europe. Following his illustrious eight-year tenure at Manchester United, Evra enjoyed successful spells at Juventus and Marseille before retiring in 2019 after a brief stint with West Ham United. His post-playing career has seen him thrive as a pundit, social media personality, and aspiring coach.

Early Life and Beginnings

Patrice Latyr Evra was born on May 15, 1981, in Dakar, Senegal, before his family moved to France when he was a child. Growing up in the tough Parisian suburb of Les Ulis—the same neighborhood that produced Thierry Henry—Evra faced significant hardship. The youngest of 24 siblings from his father's multiple relationships, Evra learned resilience early, working at a McDonald's and cleaning school buildings to help support his family.

Unlike many professional footballers, Evra began his career relatively late, playing for local club CO Les Ulis as a forward before joining CSF Brétigny. His talent eventually caught the attention of scouts, and he signed his first professional contract with lower-division Italian club Marsala in 1998. A year later, he moved to Monza in Serie B, continuing to develop his skills before returning to France with Nice in 2000, where coaches converted him from a winger to a left-back—a position that would define his career.

Rise to Prominence

Evra's breakthrough came after transferring to AS Monaco in 2002, where his performances in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League showcased his exceptional abilities. His speed, technical skills, and tactical intelligence helped Monaco reach the 2004 Champions League final, where they ultimately lost to José Mourinho's Porto. This European campaign established Evra as one of the continent's premier left-backs and attracted attention from elite clubs.

In January 2006, Sir Alex Ferguson brought Evra to Manchester United for £5.5 million—a move that would transform both the player's career and the club's defensive lineup. Despite initial struggles adapting to the Premier League's intensity, Evra soon became a cornerstone of United's defense, forming part of a backline that dominated English football for nearly a decade.

Manchester United Glory Years

Evra's eight-and-a-half seasons at Manchester United represented the pinnacle of his career. During this period, he evolved into a complete modern full-back, combining defensive resilience with attacking contributions. His overlapping runs, precise crossing, and understanding with United's wingers added a vital dimension to the team's play.

The Frenchman collected an impressive trophy haul at Old Trafford: five Premier League titles (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013), three League Cups, five Community Shields, and the crowning achievement of the 2008 Champions League victory over Chelsea in Moscow. He also reached two additional Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011, though both ended in defeat to Barcelona.

Beyond his technical contributions, Evra emerged as a vocal leader and dressing room presence, eventually wearing the captain's armband on numerous occasions. His passion for the club and fierce competitiveness, particularly in derby matches against Liverpool and Manchester City, endeared him to United supporters.

International Career

Evra's international career with France spanned 11 years and included 81 caps between 2004 and 2015. He represented Les Bleus at three World Cups (2010, 2014) and two European Championships (2008, 2012).

His international tenure was not without controversy, however. Evra was named captain for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where he led a player revolt against coach Raymond Domenech following Nicolas Anelka's expulsion from the squad. This incident, which included the team refusing to train, became a national scandal in France and led to Evra's temporary suspension from the national team.

Despite this controversy, Evra eventually returned to the French setup under Laurent Blanc and Didier Deschamps, continuing to represent his country until 2016.

Contracts & Salary

Throughout his career, Evra secured increasingly lucrative contracts that reflected his status as an elite defender. His initial transfer to Manchester United in 2006 came with a reported weekly salary of around £25,000, which more than tripled over his time at the club. By his final years at United, reliable sources indicated Evra was earning approximately £85,000-£90,000 per week.

His 2014 move to Juventus came with a two-year contract worth a reported €3.5 million per season (approximately £55,000 weekly). Despite taking a pay cut from his Manchester United wages, the deal included performance bonuses and a third-year option that Juventus eventually triggered.

Evra's brief stint at Marseille in 2017 reportedly earned him around €50,000 weekly, though this arrangement ended prematurely following an incident with a fan. His final professional contract at West Ham United in 2018 was a short-term deal worth approximately £75,000 per week for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Throughout his playing days, Evra supplemented his club earnings with endorsement deals, most notably with Adidas, which further enhanced his financial portfolio. Industry estimates suggest his career earnings from contracts and endorsements exceed £30 million, enabling substantial investments in real estate and business ventures following his retirement.

Legacy and Post-Playing Career

Since hanging up his boots in 2019, Evra has reinvented himself as an engaging television pundit and social media personality. His candid analysis, infectious enthusiasm, and catchphrase "I love this game!" have made him a popular figure on platforms like Instagram, where he shares motivational content mixed with humor.

Evra has also pursued coaching qualifications and spoken openly about his ambitions to manage at the highest level. In 2020, he began working on his UEFA coaching badges while occasionally returning to Manchester United's Carrington training ground to observe sessions.

Beyond football, Evra has become an advocate against racism in soccer, drawing from his own experiences to speak out on discrimination issues. His 2021 autobiography, "I Love This Game," detailed both his professional triumphs and the personal challenges he overcame, including childhood sexual abuse—a revelation that highlighted his courage in addressing difficult topics.