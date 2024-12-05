What is Oscar dos Santos Emboaba's Net Worth and Salary?

Oscar dos Santos Emboaba is a Brazilian football player who has a net worth of $120 million.

Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Júnior, commonly known as Oscar, is a Brazilian professional footballer born on September 9, 1991, in Americana, São Paulo. His career began at São Paulo FC's youth academy, where he emerged as one of Brazil's most promising young talents.

In 2009, Oscar made his professional debut for São Paulo before moving to Internacional in 2010. At Internacional, he established himself as a creative midfielder, helping the team win the Gaucho State Championship and attracting international attention.

Chelsea FC signed Oscar in 2012 for approximately £25 million. During his five-year tenure at Chelsea (2012-2017), he won the Premier League (2014-15), UEFA Europa League (2012-13), and League Cup (2014-15). His technical skills, vision, and ability to score from distance made him a valuable player under managers like Roberto Di Matteo and José Mourinho.

In December 2016, Oscar made a surprising move to Shanghai SIPG (now Shanghai Port) in the Chinese Super League for a reported £60 million transfer fee, making him one of the most expensive transfers at the time. The move sparked discussions about young players choosing financial benefits over European football. At Shanghai, he has maintained his high performance level, helping the team win their first Chinese Super League title in 2018.

Internationally, Oscar represented Brazil at various levels. He gained attention at the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup, scoring a hat-trick in the final against Portugal. He was part of Brazil's senior team at the 2012 Olympics (silver medal) and the 2014 World Cup on home soil. In the World Cup, he scored in Brazil's opening match against Croatia and in the infamous 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany.

As a player, Oscar is known for his exceptional technical ability, precise passing, and creativity in the attacking midfield position. His playing style combines Brazilian flair with tactical discipline, making him effective both in creating chances and maintaining possession. Despite early predictions of becoming one of football's biggest stars, his move to China altered his career trajectory, though he has remained a highly successful player in Asian football.

At Shanghai Port, Oscar has continued to demonstrate his skills, consistently delivering high-quality performances and maintaining his status as one of the Chinese Super League's top players. His career, while perhaps not following the traditional European path to football stardom, has been marked by significant achievements and financial success.

Contracts & Earnings

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Oscar earned $30 million between salary and endorsements, which was enough to make him one of the highest paid football players in the world.

Chelsea FC signed Oscar in 2012 with a four-year, $30 million contract. In 2017, he shocked the world when he announced a new deal with Shanghai SIPD of the Chinese Super League. His first contract paid $26.5 million per year over four years, quadrupling his former Chelsea salary. The deal was big enough to make Oscar one of the 10 highest-paid soccer players in the world at the time. Oscar received some criticism for accepting the deal. For example, former soccer player Jamie Carragher stated:

"It's all about the size of the salary, nothing else. It's shameful for a player to turn their back on their career and the chance to compete purely for money."

In response to the criticism, Oscar replied:

"China has incredible financial power and sometimes makes offers that players simply can't refuse. I come from a very poor social background in Brazil. We had nothing. This is the fruit of my hard work."

By the time he finally left China in late 2024, Oscar had earned $185 million.