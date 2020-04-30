Obafemi Martins net worth: Obafemi Martins is a Nigerian professional soccer player who has a net worth of $25 million. He is best known for his speed and for playing for the Nigerian national team.

Obafemi Martins was born in Lagos, Nigeria in October 1984. He is a forward who spent his youth career playing for Ebedei, Reggiana, and Inter Milan. Martins made his senior debut for Reggiana from 2000 to 2001. He played for Inter Milan from 2001 to 2006 and scored 28 goals in 88 appearances. Obafemi Martins also scored 28 goals in 88 caps for Newcastle United from 2006 to 2009. He played for VfL Wolfsburg from 2009 to 2010 and Rubin Kazan from 2010 to 2012, being loaned to Birmingham City in 2011. Martins played for Levante from 2012 to 2013. He played for the Seattle Sounders F.C. from 2013 to 2015 and scored 40 goals in 72 games. Martins scored 19 goals in 40 caps with the Shanghai Shenhua from 2016 to 2018. He played for the Nigerian national team from 2004 to 2015, scoring 19 goals in 42 games.