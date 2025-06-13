What is N'Golo Kanté's Net Worth and Salary?

N'Golo Kanté is a French professional footballer who has a net worth of $70 million. His annual salary is equal to $27 million. That does not include endorsements.

N'Golo Kanté plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad as well as for the French national team. Previously, he played for the English Premier League clubs Leicester City and Chelsea, winning league titles with both as well as the FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea. With the French national team, Kanté won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

N'Golo Kanté is under contract with Al-Ittihad until June 30, 2026, earning a gross annual salary of €25 million (approximately $27 million), or about €480,769 (approximately $520,000) per week. That leaves roughly €50 million (approximately $54 million) still to be paid across the remaining two years of his deal. Over the course of his career—spanning stints at Caen, Leicester City, Chelsea, and now Al-Ittihad, Kanté has already earned an estimated €135.5 million (approximately $147 million) in gross salary. By the end of his Saudi contract, his total career earnings are projected to reach approximately €185.5 million (roughly $201 million), a testament to both his longevity and his stature as one of the most respected and successful midfielders of his generation.

Early Life and Education

N'Golo Kanté was born on March 29, 1991, in Paris, France to Malian immigrant parents. He is named after King Ngolo Diarra of the Bambara Empire. While playing for the club Boulogne, Kanté earned a diploma in vocational accounting.

Youth Career

Kanté began his youth career with the club JS Suresnes in 2001. He remained with the club until 2010, when he joined the reserve team of Boulogne.

Boulogne

In May of 2012, Kanté made his professional debut for Boulogne in the last game of the Ligue 2 season. For the next season, he played in the Championnat National. Kanté returned to Ligue 2 for the 2013-14 season with Caen. He played in all 38 games for the club to help Caen finish third in the league and secure promotion to Ligue 1. In the 2014-15 season, Kanté played in all but one game for Caen.

Leicester City

In the summer of 2015, Kanté joined the Premier League club Leicester City on a four-year contract. He went on to make his first Premier League goal in November, in a 2-1 victory over Watford. Kanté was instrumental in Leicester City's incredible run in the 2015-16 season, culminating with a league title. He finished the season with 175 tackles and 157 interceptions, leading the defensive stats in the Premier League.

Chelsea

After one season with Leicester City, Kanté signed a five-year contract with Chelsea. He continued his success with his new club, winning his second consecutive league title to close out the 2016-17 season. Moreover, Kanté received numerous individual honors, including Premier League Player of the Season, FWA Footballer of the Year, and PFA Players' Player of the Year. With Chelsea, he went on to win the 2017-18 FA Cup and the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League. In 2021, Kanté helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League, and was named Man of the Match in the final against Manchester City. A few months after that, on August 11, Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup. Kanté went on to help the club win its first FIFA Club World Cup title in 2022.

Al-Ittihad

In the summer of 2023, Kanté signed with the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. He made 30 league appearances in his first season with the club and scored two league goals as Al-Ittihad finished fifth in the Pro League. The club had an excellent campaign in the 2024-25 season, leading the league.

French National Team

Kanté made his debut with the French national football team in 2016. In that year's UEFA Euro, France finished runner-up to Portugal. Kanté went on to play for France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he helped his country beat Croatia in the final. He later helped France win the 2021 UEFA Nations League, although he was unable to play in the semifinal or final due to contracting COVID. Kanté also played in Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, reaching the semifinal of the latter.

Playing Style

Kanté is renowned for his disciplined and dynamic playing, high energy, tactical awareness, and ball-winning skills. He considers his countrymen and former professional footballers Claude Makélélé and Lassana Diarra as his greatest inspirations. Alex Ferguson called Kanté the best player in the Premier League and former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard named him the best central midfielder in the world.

Other Activities

In addition to his playing career, Kanté is a football club owner, having purchased the Belgian club R.E. Virton in 2023. Beyond football, he likes to play tennis and sing karaoke.