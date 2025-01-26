Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What Is Mauro Icardi's Net Worth?

Mauro Icardi is a professional Argentine football player who has a net worth of $20 million. Mauro Icardi is an Argentine striker known for his clinical finishing and controversial off-field incidents. He began his career at Barcelona's youth academy before moving to Sampdoria in 2011, where he emerged as a promising talent in Serie A.

Icardi's breakthrough came at Inter Milan (2013-2019), where he became captain and one of Serie A's deadliest strikers, scoring 124 goals in 219 appearances. His time at Inter was marked by both prolific scoring and controversy, including a public falling out with ultras and tensions with club management.

In 2019, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, initially on loan before a permanent transfer. Despite scoring consistently when playing, he struggled for regular starting time amid PSG's star-studded attack. Since 2022, Icardi has experienced a career revival at Galatasaray, first on loan and then permanently, rediscovering his scoring touch and becoming a fan favorite in Turkey.

Early Life

Mauro Icardi was born as Mauro Emanuel Icardi Rivero on February 19, 1993 in Rosario, Argentina, the son of Juan Icardi – a butcher and restaurant manager – and his wife Analia Rivero. The family eventually relocated to Spain so that Mauro's father could find a steady job.

Mauro first played football in Argentina at the age of five for Sarratea, a juvenile team. However, after his family moved to the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa when Mauro was nine, he began playing football professionally under the encouragement of his father. He started playing with Vecindario in Gran Canaria, where he was known for receiving high marks and scores in their youth categories. It's recorded that while playing for Vecindario, Mauro scored over 50 goals as a youth.

After aging out of the youth categories in Vecindario, Mauro was offered spots with multiple teams, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Liverpool, Arsenal, Valencia, Espanyol, and Deportivo La Coruña. Barcelona ultimately ended up singing Mauro. At the beginning of the 2008-2009 season, Mauro joined the Catalan club as a member of the U-17 before aging up and being promoted to the U-19 team. However, in January 2011, he switched to Sampdoria, a professional Italian football league. He was on loan with them for six months and officially left Barcelona after being bought by Sampdoria because he performed exceptionally well with them. His first team debut occurred on May 12, 2012, after he was taken off the bench to replace Bruno Fornaroli a little over an hour into the match, where he also scored a professional goal and secured a win for the team. His most notable sports accomplishment with Sampdoria was being responsible for his team's 2–1 upset at Juventus Stadium, which marked Juventus's second-ever loss in their own stadium.

Professional Career

In late April of 2023, it was announced that Mauro Icardi would re-allocate to Inter Milan, another professional Italian football league, for the 2013-2014 season. Sampdoria signed off and agreed to co-own Mauro as a player. He was officially unveiled as an Inter player on July 16, claiming that while he received many professional offers, signing with Inter was "like a dream come true." He made his official debut on August 25, 2013, although he missed most of the first half of the season due to an injury. He returned to playing fully on February 14, 2014, where he remarkably won the winning goal on his first day back in the beginning ten minutes of the game against Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi. On June 10, 2014, it was reported that Sampdoria and Inter terminated their co-ownership of Mauro for over six million dollars, leaving Inter as his sole representation.

During the 2015-2016 season, it was announced that Mauro would replace Andrea Ranocchia as Inter's captain following Ranocchia's subpar performance in the preceding season. Mauro suffered a thigh injury early on in his career as captain but made his return on September 13, 2015, and was responsible for Inter claiming their fourth consecutive victory.

Downfall & Trade-offs

It was announced in July 2019 that Mauro Icardi would not be touring with Inter for their pre-season tour – the announcement coincided with Inter's signing of striker Romelu Lukaku, who was assigned Mauro's former jersey number of "9", which he had worn since 2013. Inter then loaned Mauro to the professional French football league Paris St-Germain, where he won his first club trophy after the season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 31, Mauro was officially transferred from Inter to Paris St-Germain in a deal reportedly worth sixty million dollars.

Mauro missed the first few matches of the season with his new club due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. He then returned to playing shortly after, only to suffer a severe injury to his internal knee ligament. Mauro returned again on November 28, but he suffered multiple setbacks due to his lingering injury. During the 2021-2022 season with Paris St-Germain, Mauro received the lowest marks he had earned in his entire career.

In 2022, Mauro was signed on loan to Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray, where he debuted on September 16. Although he sustained a minor injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he returned strong and began to mirror the high marks and scores he received before his time with Paris St-Germain. He was permanently bought by and transferred to the Turkish league in July 2023. In October, he claimed the record of being the "foreign player with the most goals in derbies for Galatasaray," a position that Gheorghe Hagi had previously held.

Mauro enjoyed a strong start to the 2024-2025 season, however, he sustained a severe ACL injury during a match against Tottenham Hotspur in Istanbul. His club announced he would have to undergo "pre-operative rehabilitation" to prepare for an eventual surgery, effectively ending Mauro's playing season.

Controversial Biography

Mauro Icardi released his autobiography, "Sempre Avanti" – which means "always forward" – on October 11, 2016. The book was heavily censored in the early versions because it depicted events that were offensive to Inter fans. Inter imposed fines on Mauro and legally required him to remove all such content from the book. Despite doing so, Inter fans created banners publicly calling for Mauro to be removed from the club altogether.

Personal Life

Mauro Icardi married the popular Argentine television host and model Wanda Nara in 2014. Massive controversy among football fans arose due to Nara being the previous wife of Mauro's teammate and former friend Maxi Lopez. Lopez had divorced Nara in 2013 after discovering her and Mauro's illicit relationship. On two separate occasions, Lopez has broken football tradition by refusing to shake Mauro's hand at the beginning of a game. Football fans in Argentina began to hold an intense animosity towards Mauro, and the tabloids commonly used him as the target of smear campaigns due to his affair with Nara.

In 2021, Nara accused Mauro of having an affair with Argentine model and actress China Suarez. Nara and Mauro separated in late 2024 and, in early 2025, Mauro confirmed his relationship with Suarez via social media.

Mauro and Nara have two daughters; Francesca Icardi, born on January 19, 2015, and Isabella Icardi, born on October 27, 2016.