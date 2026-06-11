What is Marquinhos' Net Worth and Salary?

Marquinhos is a Brazilian professional soccer player who has a net worth of $50 million.

A center-back and occasional defensive midfielder, Marquinhos is best known for his long run with Paris Saint-Germain, where he became club captain and one of the most consistent defenders in European soccer. Calm on the ball, quick across the ground, strong in the air, and tactically intelligent, he has been a fixture for both PSG and Brazil for more than a decade.

Marquinhos built his career by becoming reliable at an unusually young age. After starting in Brazil with Corinthians, he moved to Roma as a teenager and quickly attracted attention from Europe's richest clubs. Paris Saint-Germain signed him before he turned 20, and he became part of the foundation of the club's Qatari-backed era. Over the years, he helped PSG win Ligue 1 titles, domestic cups, and reach the UEFA Champions League final. With Brazil, he has represented the national team at multiple major tournaments and became one of the country's most trusted defenders.

Early Life

Marcos Aoás Corrêa, better known as Marquinhos, was born on May 14, 1994, in São Paulo, Brazil. He developed through Corinthians, one of Brazil's biggest clubs, and was viewed early as a defender with unusual maturity and composure.

He made his senior breakthrough as a teenager and helped Corinthians during one of the club's most successful periods. His performances quickly attracted European interest.

Roma and Paris Saint-Germain

Marquinhos moved to Roma in 2012 and adapted quickly to Serie A. His time in Italy was brief, but it was enough to prove that he could handle elite European competition. In 2013, PSG signed him in a major transfer, making him one of the most expensive teenage defenders in soccer history.

At PSG, Marquinhos gradually became one of the club's most important players. He played alongside major stars, adapted to different managers, and eventually inherited the captaincy. His versatility allowed him to play both center-back and defensive midfield, giving PSG tactical flexibility in domestic and Champions League matches.

Brazil National Team

Marquinhos became a regular for Brazil and has represented the country at World Cups, Copa América tournaments, and Olympic competition. He was part of Brazil's gold medal-winning team at the 2016 Olympics and has remained a central figure in the senior national team.

For Brazil, Marquinhos has often provided the defensive stability behind attacking stars. His experience, calmness, and leadership made him one of the most dependable Brazilian defenders of his generation.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Across Corinthians, Roma, Paris Saint-Germain, and a decade of domestic and international silverware, Marquinhos has accumulated gross career earnings well past $100 million. The Brazilian center-back has built one of the most bulletproof financial profiles in world football by maintaining a top-of-the-market contract for over ten consecutive seasons.

Marquinhos earned modest wages during his professional track at Corinthians before securing a quick move to Roma, where his defensive excellence triggered an immediate blockbuster €31 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain while still a teenager, placing him on an initial contract worth €3 million gross annually.

In 2020, as he inherited the official club captaincy, his consecutive performance extensions escalated his basic club compensation into the absolute upper echelon of world defenders, fully backed by the immense financial reserves of the French capital project.

In 2023, he finalized a permanent long-term contract extension running until 2028, guaranteeing an elite base salary of roughly €16.8 million gross annually before accounting for heavily padded team silverware bonuses. Off the pitch, his permanent status as a defensive anchor for the Brazilian national team ensures a steady stream of premium corporate revenue anchored by Nike.