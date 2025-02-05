Last Updated: February 6, 2025
Category:
Richest AthletesSoccer Players
Net Worth:
$25 Million
Birthdate:
May 12, 1988 (36 years old)
Birthplace:
Rio de Janeiro
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 7 in (1.72 m)
Profession:
Football player
Nationality:
Brazil
  1. What Is Marcelo Vieira's Net Worth And Salary?
  2. Early Life & Development
  3. Real Madrid Dynasty
  4. Playing Style & Innovation
  5. Leadership & Legacy
  6. International Career
  7. Return To Fluminense
  8. Retirement

What is Marcelo Vieira's net worth and salary?

Marcelo Vieira is a Brazilian football player who has a net worth of $25 million.

Marcelo Vieira (born 1988) established himself as one of soccer's greatest left-backs during a 15-year career at Real Madrid (2007-2022). He won 25 major trophies with the club, including five UEFA Champions League titles and six La Liga championships, becoming the most decorated player in Real Madrid's history. Known for his attacking prowess, technical skills, and explosive speed, the Brazilian international revolutionized the left-back position with his forward runs and creative playmaking. He earned 58 caps for Brazil and currently plays for Fluminense in his home country after leading Real Madrid as captain in his final season.

Early Life & Development

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo joined Fluminense's youth system at age nine. Despite early concerns about his height, his exceptional technical ability and speed stood out. He made his professional debut at 17 in 2005, quickly establishing himself as a first-team regular. His performances caught Real Madrid's attention, leading to a €6.5 million transfer in January 2007.

Real Madrid Dynasty

Arriving as Roberto Carlos' heir apparent, Marcelo initially struggled to adapt but gradually grew into the role. From 2011-2022, he became integral to Real Madrid's most successful era. His partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo on the left flank proved devastating, contributing to four Champions League titles in five years (2014-2018).

Getty Images

Playing Style & Innovation

Marcelo redefined the left-back position with his attacking mindset. His close control, dribbling skills, and ability to deliver precise crosses made him as much a winger as a defender. His signature move – cutting inside onto his weaker right foot before distributing play – became a template for modern fullbacks.

Leadership & Legacy

Named club captain in 2021, Marcelo's leadership style emphasized unity and positivity. His 545 appearances for Real Madrid included crucial performances in multiple Champions League finals. He broke records for both appearances and trophies won by a foreign player at the club.

International Career

Despite his club success, Marcelo's Brazil career was more mixed. He played in two World Cups (2014, 2018) but faced criticism after Brazil's 7-1 defeat to Germany in 2014. Nevertheless, he won the Confederations Cup in 2013 and remained first-choice left-back for nearly a decade.

Return to Fluminense

In 2022, Marcelo returned to his boyhood club Fluminense, coming full circle in his career. He helped the team win their first Copa Libertadores title in 2023, adding another trophy to his illustrious collection and cementing his status as one of soccer's most decorated players.

Retirement

On February 6, 2025, Marcelo announced his retirement from professional soccer.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Luis Roberto Alves Net Worth
    Luis
    Roberto Alves
  2. Marcelo Tinelli Net Worth
    Marcelo
    Tinelli
  3. Hulk Net Worth
    Hulk
  4. Dani Alves Net Worth
    Dani
    Alves
  5. Gareth Bale Net Worth
    Gareth
    Bale
  6. Alexander Armstrong Net Worth
    Alexander
    Armstrong
  7. Irv Gotti Net Worth
    Irv
    Gotti
  8. Ja Rule Net Worth
    Ja
    Rule
  9. Ashanti Net Worth
    Ashanti
  10. Bernadette Peters Net Worth
    Bernadette
    Peters
  11. Lil' Mo Net Worth
    Lil'
    Mo
  12. Big Pun Net Worth
    Big
    Pun
  13. Fat Joe Net Worth
    Fat
    Joe
  14. Mark Mothersbaugh Net Worth
    Mark
    Mothersbaugh
  15. Chelsea Clinton Net Worth
    Chelsea
    Clinton
  16. Ron Pratte Net Worth
    Ron
    Pratte