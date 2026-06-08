What is Marcelo Brozović's Net Worth and Salary?

Marcelo Brozović is a Croatian professional soccer player who has a net worth of $85 million. His annual salary is €25 million per year, equal to roughly $27 million annually.

A tireless defensive midfielder known for his passing, positioning, work rate, and ability to control matches from deep areas, Brozović built his reputation during a long and successful run with Inter Milan before dramatically increasing his fortune with a move to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.

Brozović was a key figure for both club and country. With Inter Milan, he helped the club win Serie A, domestic cup trophies, and reach the Champions League final. With Croatia, he was part of the country's golden generation, helping the national team reach the 2018 World Cup final and finish third at the 2022 World Cup. For years, he was viewed as one of Europe's most reliable and intelligent midfielders, a player whose value came from the quiet but essential work of protecting the defense, keeping possession, and allowing more creative teammates to flourish.

Financially, Brozović's career changed completely in 2023, when he left Inter for Al Nassr. After years as a high earner in Italy, his Saudi contract and signing bonus injected nearly $110 million in tax-free compensation into his career earnings, essentially quadrupling his lifetime earnings in just three seasons.

Early Life

Marcelo Brozović was born on November 16, 1992, in Zagreb, Croatia. He began his senior career with Hrvatski Dragovoljac before moving to Lokomotiva and then Dinamo Zagreb. At Dinamo, he established himself as one of Croatia's most promising midfielders and gained experience in domestic and European competition.

His combination of stamina, tactical discipline, and passing ability made him stand out early. Unlike attacking players who draw attention with goals, Brozović built his reputation by doing the work that allowed teams to function.

Inter Milan

Brozović joined Inter Milan in 2015 and gradually became one of the club's most important players. He was initially used in different midfield roles, but his career took off once he settled into a deeper position. From there, he became Inter's metronome, shielding the defense and launching attacks with quick, accurate passing.

His best years at Inter came as the club returned to the top of Italian soccer. Brozović helped Inter win the 2020-21 Serie A title, ending Juventus' long domestic reign. He also helped the club win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana and played a major role in Inter's run to the 2023 Champions League final.

Al Nassr

In 2023, Brozović moved to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, joining a high-profile squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo. The move gave Al Nassr a proven European midfield general and gave Brozović the richest contract of his career.

At Al Nassr, Brozović continued to play as a deep-lying midfielder, using his experience and game intelligence to organize possession and protect the back line. The move also transformed his financial profile, shifting him from a well-paid European star into one of the highest-paid midfielders in the world.

Croatia National Team

Brozović made his senior debut for Croatia in 2014 and became a central part of the national team's most successful era. He played at multiple World Cups and European Championships and formed part of a midfield group that included Luka Modrić and Ivan Rakitić.

His greatest international achievement came at the 2018 World Cup, when Croatia reached the final. Four years later, he again played an important role as Croatia finished third at the 2022 World Cup. His fitness, defensive awareness, and ability to cover ground made him one of the team's most important supporting players.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Brozović was already a wealthy player before leaving Europe. During his eight-year run at Inter Milan, he was a high earner by Serie A standards, making roughly $6 million to $10 million gross annually during his prime years. Over that stretch, he likely earned tens of millions of dollars in salary, bonuses, and performance incentives.

His financial life changed in 2023 when he joined Al Nassr. His Saudi deal was reportedly worth €25 million per year, equal to roughly $27 million annually, plus a reported €25 million signing bonus, equal to roughly $27 million. Over the three-year life of the deal, that works out to €100 million, or nearly $110 million, in tax-free compensation.

That single contract dramatically reshaped his net worth. Brozović essentially made more in three Saudi seasons than he had earned across the rest of his career combined. Between Inter Milan, Al Nassr, Croatia bonuses, endorsements, and prize money, his gross career earnings are likely well above $150 million.

Endorsements