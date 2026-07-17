What is Marc Cucurella's Net Worth and Salary?

Marc Cucurella is a Spanish professional soccer player who has a net worth of $30 million.

Marc Cucurella is best known for his distinctive long hair, relentless playing style and career with Barcelona's academy, Eibar, Getafe, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Real Madrid. Capable of playing as a left-back, wing-back or left-sided center-back, Cucurella is known for his stamina, pressing, positional flexibility and willingness to support the attack.

Cucurella spent only one season with Brighton before Chelsea acquired him in a transfer worth more than £60 million. After a difficult start at Stamford Bridge, he developed into an important first-team player and helped Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid signed him in 2026 on a six-year contract.

Internationally, Cucurella became Spain's starting left-back during its Euro 2024 championship run. He assisted the winning goal in the final and was named to UEFA's Team of the Tournament alongside Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo. He remained Spain's first-choice left-back as the country reached the 2026 World Cup final.

Early Life

Marc Cucurella Saseta was born on July 22, 1998, in Alella, a town near Barcelona, Spain.

He began playing futsal before joining Espanyol's youth system. In 2012, Cucurella moved to Barcelona's La Masia academy, where he developed primarily as a left-back.

Cucurella progressed to Barcelona B and made his senior first-team debut in October 2017 during a Copa del Rey match against Real Murcia. Barcelona won the competition that season, but Cucurella faced significant competition for a permanent place in the first team.

Eibar and Getafe

Barcelona loaned Cucurella to Eibar for the 2018-19 season. Although he had developed as a defender, Eibar frequently used him farther forward as a left midfielder.

Cucurella became a regular starter and scored against Barcelona on the final day of the league season. Eibar exercised its option to acquire him permanently, but Barcelona immediately activated a buyback clause.

Barcelona then loaned Cucurella to Getafe. The move became permanent after he established himself as one of the club's most consistent players.

At Getafe, Cucurella played as a left-back, wing-back and midfielder. He helped the club compete in the Europa League and developed a reputation for covering enormous distances, pressing opponents and making repeated attacking runs.

His performances in Spain attracted attention from Premier League clubs.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton signed Cucurella in August 2021 after reportedly activating an €18 million release clause.

He adapted quickly to the Premier League and became a key player under manager Graham Potter. Brighton used him at left-back, wing-back and on the left side of a three-man defense.

Cucurella appeared in 38 matches across all competitions during his only season with Brighton. Supporters and teammates both voted him the club's Player of the Season.

Manchester City expressed interest in signing him, but Chelsea ultimately made the larger offer.

Chelsea

Chelsea acquired Cucurella in August 2022 for a reported initial fee of £55 million. Bonuses could increase the total to approximately £62 million.

He signed a six-year contract and reunited with Potter, who became Chelsea's manager shortly after the transfer.

Cucurella's first season was difficult. Chelsea changed managers several times and finished in the bottom half of the Premier League. Cucurella also dealt with illness, injuries and criticism related to his transfer fee.

His situation gradually improved. He became more comfortable playing as a traditional left-back and occasionally moved into midfield when Chelsea had possession.

Cucurella played an important role as Chelsea won the 2025 UEFA Conference League. The club defeated Real Betis in the final to secure its first trophy under its new ownership group.

Chelsea later won the expanded FIFA Club World Cup. Cucurella was named to the tournament's best team after helping the club defeat several leading international opponents.

By the end of his Chelsea career, Cucurella had transformed from a frequently criticized signing into an experienced and popular member of the squad.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid signed Cucurella from Chelsea in June 2026.

The transfer was reportedly worth €55 million upfront, with another €5 million available through performance bonuses. Cucurella signed a six-year contract running through June 2032.

The move returned him to Spain after five seasons in the Premier League. It also gave Real Madrid an experienced left-back who had won major trophies with both his club and national team.

Cucurella joined Madrid after making more than 160 appearances for Chelsea. His ability to play several defensive positions offered the club both immediate experience and tactical flexibility.

Spain National Team

Cucurella represented Spain at several youth levels and was part of the team that won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

He made his senior international debut in 2021 but did not immediately become a regular. His breakthrough with the national team came after Luis de la Fuente recalled him ahead of Euro 2024.

Cucurella began the tournament as Spain's starting left-back and appeared in six matches. His energy and ability to combine with Williams gave Spain a consistent attacking threat on the left side.

In the final against England, Cucurella delivered a low cross that Mikel Oyarzabal converted for the winning goal in the 86th minute. Spain won 2-1 to claim a record fourth European Championship.

UEFA selected Cucurella for its official Team of the Tournament. His performances completed one of the most dramatic international-career turnarounds on the Spanish squad.

Cucurella remained Spain's starting left-back during the 2026 World Cup. He helped the team keep several clean sheets as Spain advanced through the knockout rounds and reached the final against Argentina.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Cucurella earned comparatively modest salaries during his early years with Barcelona B, Eibar and Getafe.

His compensation increased after joining Brighton and rose again following his transfer to Chelsea. His Chelsea contract reportedly paid approximately £175,000 per week, equal to £9.1 million per year, or roughly $12 million.

Real Madrid did not publicly disclose the salary attached to his six-year contract. Based on his Chelsea earnings, experience and position within Madrid's squad, his gross annual compensation is likely in the range of €10 million to €13 million before bonuses.

Cucurella has estimated gross career salary earnings of approximately €60.5 million, or around $70 million. That figure excludes some performance bonuses, endorsement income and national-team prize money.

The transfer fees paid for Cucurella went to his former clubs rather than directly to him. His personal wealth has been built through salary, bonuses and endorsements.

After taxes in Spain and England, agent commissions and personal expenses, an estimated net worth of $30 million is reasonable.

Endorsements

Cucurella earns additional income through soccer boot, sportswear and consumer-brand partnerships.

His commercial profile increased substantially after Euro 2024. His recognizable hairstyle, energetic personality and success with Spain helped him become one of the country's most visible defenders.

His moves to Chelsea and Real Madrid also expanded his audience beyond the Spanish national team.

Personal Life

Cucurella is married to Claudia Rodríguez. The couple began dating before his move to the Premier League and has three children.

Rodríguez has built a following through social media and television appearances. The family lived in England during Cucurella's time with Brighton and Chelsea before returning to Spain following his transfer to Real Madrid.

Cucurella has said that his trademark curly hair has become an important part of his identity. Opposing players have occasionally pulled it during matches, leading to memorable incidents and further increasing his recognition among fans.