What is Malik Tillman's Net Worth and Salary?

Malik Tillman is an American professional soccer player who has a net worth of $4 million.

Malik Leon Tillman is best known as an attacking midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen and the United States men's national team. A German-born dual national who developed in Bayern Munich's academy, Tillman has become one of the most valuable young American players in Europe. His career has already included stops at Bayern Munich, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, and Bayer Leverkusen, along with a growing role for Team USA during the 2026 World Cup cycle.

Tillman represents the new financial reality of American soccer. A generation ago, very few U.S. players were moving for eight-figure transfer fees or earning multimillion-dollar salaries at Champions League-level clubs. Tillman has done both. In 2025, Bayer Leverkusen signed him from PSV Eindhoven on a five-year contract after activating a transfer deal widely valued around €35 million, or roughly $41 million. His Leverkusen salary is estimated at around €4.72 million gross per year, equal to roughly $5 million to $5.5 million depending on exchange rates and bonuses. That places him among the highest-paid players on Team USA.

Early Life

Malik Tillman was born on May 28, 2002, in Nuremberg, Germany. His father is American, and his mother is German, which made him eligible to represent either country internationally. His older brother, Timothy Tillman, is also a professional soccer player.

Tillman grew up in Germany and began his youth career with local club Greuther Fürth before joining Bayern Munich's academy in 2015. At Bayern, he developed inside one of the most competitive youth systems in world soccer. His technical ability, size, creativity, and ability to play multiple attacking roles made him one of the more intriguing young players in the club's pipeline.

Bayern Munich

Tillman worked his way through Bayern Munich's youth and reserve teams before making his senior debut. Breaking into Bayern's first team is extremely difficult, especially for young attackers, because the club is usually stacked with international stars. Tillman made appearances for Bayern but needed regular senior minutes to continue developing.

That opportunity came through loans. Bayern remained his parent club, but his real professional breakout happened away from Munich.

Rangers

In 2022, Tillman joined Rangers in Scotland on loan. The move proved to be a major step forward. He played regularly, gained experience in a demanding environment, and showed that he could produce in senior soccer. During the 2022-23 season, Tillman scored 12 goals and added five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Rangers. He was named PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

The Rangers loan helped change his trajectory. Instead of being viewed merely as a Bayern prospect, he became a proven young attacking midfielder with value across Europe.

PSV Eindhoven

Tillman joined PSV Eindhoven on loan in 2023 and quickly became an important part of one of the strongest teams in the Netherlands. PSV gave him Champions League exposure, a more attacking tactical environment, and the kind of weekly role he needed.

His time in the Netherlands was highly productive. PSV won the Eredivisie in 2023-24 and again in 2024-25, with Tillman contributing goals, assists, and versatility across attacking midfield and forward positions. PSV made the move permanent in 2024, but his stay as a fully owned PSV player did not last long. His performances made him a major transfer target again.

Bayer Leverkusen

In July 2025, Tillman signed with Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract running through June 2030. The move sent him back to Germany, but this time as a major-money signing rather than an academy prospect. Leverkusen viewed him as an attacking reinforcement after the departure of Florian Wirtz and as a player capable of contributing in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

The transfer fee, reported around €35 million to $41 million, made Tillman one of the most expensive American players in history. By early 2026, he was a regular Leverkusen contributor, and Reuters reported that he had six goals and one assist in 28 appearances during his debut season before the World Cup buildup.

United States National Team

Tillman initially represented Germany at youth level but later switched his international allegiance to the United States. His decision gave the USMNT another high-upside attacking midfielder at a time when the program was assembling its deepest European-based generation ever.

He became part of the United States' 2026 World Cup squad and entered the tournament as one of the most intriguing players on the roster. During the tournament opener against Paraguay, Tillman earned attention for his performance in a deeper midfield role, playing alongside Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams and helping give the U.S. a more flexible midfield shape.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Tillman's first professional earnings came through Bayern Munich, where he moved from youth prospect to senior player. His early Bayern salary was modest compared with established first-team stars, but his loans to Rangers and PSV helped build his value.

His first major financial leap came after PSV made his move permanent in 2024. The biggest jump came one year later, when Bayer Leverkusen signed him to a five-year contract through 2030. His current Bayer Leverkusen contract is estimated at €23.6 million gross over five years, with an annual gross fixed salary of approximately €4.72 million, or about €90,769 per week. In U.S. dollars, that works out to roughly $5 million to $5.5 million per year before bonuses, depending on exchange rates.

That salary places Tillman near the top of the Team USA earnings list, behind only players such as Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic and in the same upper tier as Timothy Weah, Johnny Cardoso, Sergiño Dest, Tyler Adams, and Antonee Robinson.

Between Bayern, Rangers, PSV, Bayer Leverkusen, national team income, bonuses, and endorsements, Tillman's career earnings are still in the early stages. But with a long-term Leverkusen deal and a rising USMNT profile, he is already on track to become one of the highest-earning American soccer players of his generation.

Personal Life

Tillman is part of a soccer family. His older brother Timothy Tillman, who also came through German soccer, later represented the United States internationally as well. Malik has generally kept a lower public profile than some of his USMNT teammates, but his club career has made him increasingly visible to fans in Germany, the Netherlands, Scotland, and the United States.