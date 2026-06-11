What is Leroy Sané's Net Worth and Salary?

Leroy Sané is a German professional soccer player who has a net worth of $40 million.

A winger known for his explosive pace, left-footed shooting, dribbling, and ability to attack space, Sané became one of the most dangerous wide players in Europe during his years with Schalke, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich. His career has combined elite athleticism, technical flair, major trophies, and top-tier contracts in two of Europe's richest leagues.

Sané first emerged at Schalke 04 before moving to Manchester City, where he became a key attacking player under Pep Guardiola. At City, he won Premier League titles and domestic cups while developing into one of the league's most feared wingers. He later returned to Germany with Bayern Munich, securing one of the biggest contracts in the Bundesliga and adding more domestic silverware to his résumé. With Germany, he has been part of a talented attacking generation and has represented the national team at major tournaments.

Early Life

Leroy Aziz Sané was born on January 11, 1996, in Essen, Germany. He grew up in a sports family. His father, Souleymane Sané, was a professional soccer player, and his mother, Regina Weber, was an Olympic rhythmic gymnast.

Sané developed through German youth soccer and joined Schalke 04's academy, where his speed and attacking ability quickly made him one of the club's top prospects.

Schalke and Manchester City

Sané made his senior breakthrough at Schalke and attracted attention from major clubs with his performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Manchester City signed him in 2016, giving him a chance to work under Pep Guardiola.

At City, Sané became a dynamic attacking weapon. His pace on the left wing, ability to beat defenders, and finishing made him a key part of a team that won multiple Premier League titles. He was named PFA Young Player of the Year and became one of the most exciting wingers in England.

Bayern Munich and Germany

In 2020, Sané returned to Germany with Bayern Munich. The move placed him among the Bundesliga's highest earners and gave Bayern another elite winger. He helped the club win domestic titles and remained one of Germany's most recognizable players.

For the German national team, Sané has offered speed, creativity, and goal threat. Although his international career has had ups and downs, his talent has kept him in the national team picture.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Across Schalke 04, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and a dominant collection of domestic titles, Leroy Sané has accumulated gross career earnings passing $75 million. Sané has leveraged his explosive pace and distinct marketing appeal to continuously command top-tier compensation packages in the world's highest-paying leagues.

Sané climbed through the youth ranks at Schalke 04 on developmental contracts before commanding a high-profile transfer to Manchester City, where he signed an initial contract that paid roughly £60,000 per week before performance escalators moved his baseline past £90,000 weekly.

In 2020, he executed a blockbuster move to Bayern Munich, finalizing a transfer that instantly vaulted him into the absolute highest bracket of German football earners. The premium multi-year agreement placed him on an eye-watering base contract worth more than €20 million gross per season.

In 2026, he continues to operate at the peak of his financial power as a central winger for club and country, with his baseline earnings strongly supported by heavy team trophy bonuses. Off the pitch, his fashion-forward public image has unlocked highly lucrative ambassador terms with Nike.