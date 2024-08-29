What is Lamine Yamal's Net Worth and Salary?

Lamine Yamal is a Spanish professional footballer who has a net worth of $5 million. Considering Lamine's salary is only around $1.7 million, the vast majority of his current fortune comes from endorsements, primarily a deal with Adidas. Considering his skill and popularity, it's highly likely that Lamine Yamal's net worth will drastically increase in the coming years.

Lamine Yamal plays for the La Liga club Barcelona and for the Spain national team. With Barcelona, he won the La Liga title in 2023, and with the Spain national team won Euro 2024. Noted for his speed, pace, and technical prowess, Yamal is considered to be one of the best young footballers in the world.

Early Life and Education

Lamine Yamal was born on July 13, 2007 in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain to Mounir and Sheila. His father is from Morocco, and his mother hails from Equatorial Guinea. When Yamal was three, his parents separated, although he continued spending time with both of them growing up. In Granollers, where his mother lived, he played football with the local club La Torreta starting at the age of four. With his father in Mataró, Yamal grew up in the struggling neighborhood of Rocafonda.

Barcelona

When Yamal was six years old, he was scouted by FC Barcelona and invited to training sessions at the club's youth academy La Masia. He signed with the club in 2014 and proceeded to rise up the youth ranks as one of La Masia's greatest prospects. In the spring of 2023, Yamal made his first-team debut for Barcelona when he replaced Gavi toward the end of a 4-0 victory over Real Betis. The next month, he took home his first La Liga title with Barcelona. Yamal had his first start for the club in August of 2023, in a 2-0 win over Cádiz. In his next start, a 4-3 victory over Villarreal, he was named man of the match. Yamal went on to make his Champions League debut in September, in a 5-0 victory over Antwerp. The next month, he scored his first goal for the Barcelona first team in a 2-2 away draw with Granada.

In early 2024, Yamal scored in a 2-0 victory over Osasuna in the Supercopa de España semifinal, in the process becoming the youngest player to score in the Supercopa. Moving on to the final, he played the last 29 minutes against eventual winners Real Madrid. Two weeks after that, Yamal scored against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, making him the youngest player ever to score in the history of the Copa del Rey. In February, he scored his first brace in a 3-3 draw with Granada, earning him man of the match honors. Barcelona concluded the 2023-24 season in second place in La Liga. During the season, Yamal set numerous records, such as being the youngest player ever to score in La Liga and the youngest player to record more than ten goal contributions in La Liga.

International Career

Yamal began his international career at the youth level with the Catalonia national football team. He served as captain throughout his time playing with the under-12, under-14, and under-16 teams. Yamal went on to play with Spain's under-15, under-16, under-17, and under-19 teams. In 2023, he was called up to Spain's senior team for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, making his senior debut in a 7-1 victory over Georgia. Scoring in the 74th minute, he became the youngest goalscorer ever for the Spain national football team. Yamal went on to become a member of Spain's 26-man squad for Euro 2024. He and the team had a terrific campaign, culminating with a victory over England in the final. The youngest player ever to win a Euro, Yamal was given the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Style of Play

Yamal is a left-footed forward noted for his dribbling, speed, pace, exceptional passing, and technical prowess. He has also demonstrated aptitude as an attacking midfielder and a right winger. Yamal's technical profile has been compared to former Barcelona great Lionel Messi.