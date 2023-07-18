Kingsley Coman net worth

What Is Kingsley Coman's Net Worth and Salary?

Kingsley Coman is a French professional footballer who has a net worth of $25 million. Kingsley Coman is a winger for the Bundesliga football club Bayern Munich as well as the France national team. He formerly played for Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus Football Club. During his professional football career, Kingsley has won seven Bundesliga titles, four DFL-Supercup matches, three DFB-Pokal competitions, and a UEFA Super Cup title. Since his debut as a professional footballer, Coman has won a league title every season.

Salary and Contracts

In January 2022, he renewed his contract through 2027. Under the deal Coman will earn at least $19 million per year before tax, plus bonus payments. Over the full term, including bonuses, the contract could be worth more than $100 million.

Early Life

Kingsley Coman was born Kingsley Junior Coman on June 13, 1996, in Paris, France. His parents came from Guadeloupe. Kingsley began his football career at the age of 6 with the French football club US Sénart-Moissy, and two years later, he was scouted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a Ligue 1 club. He joined the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy in 2004, and after nine years there, he made his professional debut for the club in February 2013. Then 16 years old, Coman was the youngest person to play for PSG at that point. In August 2013, PSG defeated Bordeaux 2–1 to win the Trophée des Champions, with Kingsley playing the last 16 minutes of the match.

Career

In July 2014, Coman signed a five-year contract with Italy's Juventus Football Club after his PSG contract expired. His Serie A debut took place the following month against Chievo, and he scored his first goal for the club in January 2015. In August 2015, Juventus agreed to let Kingsley enter into a two-year loan deal with the German football club Bayern Munich. He played in his first match with Bayern Munich in September 2015, and a week later, he had his first start and scored his first goal for the club. Coman was the runner-up for the 2015 Golden Boy, which sports journalists award to Europe's most impressive player under the age of 21. Bayern Munich won the 2016 DFB-Pokal Final, and the following season, Kingsley was only able to play in 25 matches due to injuries. In April 2017, Bayern Munich announced that they were signing Coman until 2020, and during the 2017–18 season, he played in 32 matches and scored seven goals. During a February 2018 match against Hertha Berlin, Kingsley injured his left ankle and had to undergo surgery to repair a partial tear of ligaments. He returned in May to play in the DFB-Pokal Final, and in December, the club extended his contract through June 2023.

In August 2018, Coman suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear above the same ankle he'd injured earlier that year, and he couldn't play again until December. In 2019, Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal competition, followed by the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League title. In January 2022, Kingsley re-signed with Bayern Munich until 2027. Coman has also played for the French under-21 team and the France senior squad as well as France's squads for UEFA Euro 2016, UEFA Euro 2020, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His performance in the UEFA Euro 2016 earned him a nomination for the Young Player of the Tournament Award.

Personal Life

In 2017, Kingsley was charged with domestic violence after he allegedly physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, model Sephora Goignan. He reportedly admitted to the assault after his arrest in June, and a few months later, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined €5,000. Goignan is the mother of Coman's daughters Leyana and Kaylee. In June 2021, Kingsley welcomed another child with Sabrina Duvad.

Honors

In March 2022, a goal Coman scored was named Bundesliga Goal of the Month. In 2012 and 2013, he received Paris Saint-Germain Academy's Titi d'Or, which is presented to the academy's most promising talents.