Kevin-Prince Boateng Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Soccer Players Net Worth: $25 Million Salary: $4 Million Date of Birth: Mar 6, 1987 (36 years old) Place of Birth: Wedding Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.86 m) Profession: Soccer Player, Football player Nationality: Germany 💰 Compare Kevin-Prince Boateng's Net Worth

What is Kevin-Prince Boateng's net worth and salary?

Kevin-Prince Boateng is a Ghanaian football (soccer) player who has a net worth of $25 million. Kevin-Prince Boateng has enjoyed a career that has taken him to top clubs in Europe and the international stage. He is best known for his ability to play multiple positions, including central midfield and forward, as well as his physicality and ability to score spectacular goals. Let us delve into the major life milestones of this dynamic athlete.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has played for several notable teams across Europe. He began his professional journey at Hertha BSC in Berlin, Germany, before making a move to the English Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur. Boateng then joined Portsmouth, where he showcased his skills in their memorable run to the 2010 FA Cup final. He went on to represent AC Milan in Italy, contributing to their success in winning the Serie A title. Boateng also had stints at Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Sassuolo, displaying his versatility and adaptability. In 2019, he returned to his roots by signing with Hertha BSC, completing a full circle in his professional career.

Contracts, Salary and Career Earnings

Kevin-Prince Boateng has played for a number of clubs throughout his career, and his contracts and salaries have varied accordingly. His highest-paying contract was with Schalke 04 in 2012-2013, when he earned €89,038 per week, or €4.6 million per year. His current contract with Hertha Berlin is worth €23,077 per week, or €1.2 million per year.

Over the course of his career, Boateng has earned an estimated €40 million in salary. He has also earned money from endorsements and other sources, so his overall career earnings are likely higher than that.

Here is a table of Boateng's contracts and salaries from 2010 to 2023:

Year : 2010-2011 Club : AC Milan Contract : 4-year contract Salary (€) : 1,800,000

: 2010-2011 Year : 2011-2012 Club : AC Milan Contract : 1-year contract Salary (€) : 4,600,000

: 2011-2012 Year : 2012-2013 Club : Schalke 04 Contract : 2-year contract Salary (€) : 4,600,000

: 2012-2013 Year : 2013-2014 Club : AC Milan Contract : 1-year contract Salary (€) : 4,100,000

: 2013-2014 Year : 2014-2015 Club : Milan Contract : 1-year contract Salary (€) : 3,600,000

: 2014-2015 Year : 2015-2016 Club : Las Palmas Contract : 1-year contract Salary (€) : 1,600,000

: 2015-2016 Year : 2016-2017 Club : Eintracht Frankfurt Contract : 2-year contract Salary (€) : 1,200,000

: 2016-2017 Year : 2017-2018 Club : Sassuolo Contract : 2-year contract Salary (€) : 2,400,000

: 2017-2018 Year : 2018-2019 Club : Fiorentina Contract : 1-year contract Salary (€) : 1,800,000

: 2018-2019 Year : 2018-2019 Club : Barcelona Contract : 1-year contract Salary (€) : 1,800,000

: 2018-2019 Year : 2019-2020 Club : Besiktas Contract : 1-year contract Salary (€) : 1,600,000

: 2019-2020 Year : 2020-2021 Club : Monza Contract : 1-year contract Salary (€) : 1,700,000

: 2020-2021 Year : 2021-2022 Club : Hertha Berlin Contract : 1-year contract Salary (€) : 1,200,000

: 2021-2022 Year : 2022-2023 Club : Hertha Berlin Contract : 1-year contract Salary (€) : 1,200,000

: 2022-2023

Early Years and Rise in Germany

He was born on March 6, 1987, in Berlin, Germany.

Boateng's soccer journey began in his hometown of Berlin, where he developed his skills in the youth academy of the renowned club Hertha BSC. He made his professional debut for Hertha in 2005, quickly gaining attention for his technical prowess and explosive style of play. Boateng's performances caught the eye of scouts, leading to his transfer to the English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in 2007.

Success and Challenges in England

Boateng's time at Tottenham was marked by flashes of brilliance and intermittent struggles to find consistency. However, it was during his subsequent move to Portsmouth in 2009 that he truly made his mark. Boateng played a pivotal role in Portsmouth's run to the 2010 FA Cup final, scoring memorable goals and showcasing his ability to perform on the big stage. His impressive performances caught the attention of top European clubs, leading to a transfer to AC Milan in 2010.

Success with AC Milan

Boateng's stint at AC Milan proved to be a defining period in his career. He quickly established himself as a key player, known for his technical skill, physicality, and eye for goal. Boateng was instrumental in Milan's success, helping the club secure the Serie A title in the 2010-2011 season. His memorable bicycle-kick goal against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League further solidified his status as a player capable of producing moments of brilliance.

International Career and Representing Ghana

Boateng's heritage allowed him to represent both Germany, his birth country, and Ghana, the homeland of his father. In 2010, he made the decision to play for the Ghanaian national team. Boateng's inclusion in the Ghana squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup showcased his talent on the global stage. He played a vital role in Ghana's run to the quarterfinals, scoring important goals and earning accolades for his performances. Boateng's commitment and passion for representing Ghana endeared him to fans and solidified his place in the national team.

Stints at Various Clubs and Return to Germany

Following his successful tenure at AC Milan, Boateng embarked on a journey that took him to several clubs across Europe. He had spells at Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Sassuolo, showcasing his adaptability and contributing his skills to each team. In 2019, Boateng returned to Germany and signed with Hertha BSC, the club where he began his professional career. The homecoming allowed him to give back to his roots and contribute to the development of younger players.

Off the Field and Activism

Off the field, Boateng has been an outspoken advocate against racism and discrimination in soccer. He has used his platform to raise awareness and initiate conversations about these important issues. In 2013, Boateng made headlines when he walked off the pitch during a friendly match after being racially abused by spectators. His actions sparked global discussion and highlighted the need for change within the sport. Boateng's commitment to combatting racism has made him a respected figure both within and outside of the soccer world.