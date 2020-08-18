Kevin Campbell net worth: Kevin Campbell is an English former professional soccer player who has a net worth of $12 million. He is perhaps best known for his time with Arsenal and Everton.

Kevin Campbell was born in Lambeth, London, England in February 1970. He was a striker who spent his youth career with Arsenal. Campbell joined Arsenal's senior side from 1988 to 1995 where he scored 46 goals in 228 appearances. During that time he was loaned to Leyton Orient and Leicester City in 1989. Campbell played for Nottingham Forest from 1995 to 1998 where he scored 32 goals in 80 caps. He played for Trabzonspor from 1998 to 1999 and was loaned to Everton in 1999. Kevin Campbell played for Everton from 1999 to 2005 and scored 36 goals in 137 games. He played for West Bromwich Albion from 2005 to 2006 and Cardiff City from 2006 to 2007. Campbell represented England in international competition. He was named Premier League Player of the Month in April 1999.