Jude Bellingham Net Worth

What Is Jude Bellingham's Net Worth and Salary?

Jude Bellingham is an English professional footballer who has a net worth of $50 million. Jude Bellingham is a midfielder for Real Madrid as well as the England national team, and he previously played for Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund. In 2023, Jude won the Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy, two major awards for players under 21. He was Birmingham City's youngest first-team player at age 16, and he became Borussia Dortmund's youngest goal scorer in July 2020. In June 2023, Bellingham signed a six-year, €103 million deal with Real Madrid. Jude represented England at the 2020 UEFA Euro as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he is the subject of the documentaries "The Rise of Jude Bellingham" (2021) and "The Rise of Jude Bellingham 2" (2022).

Salary & Contract

Jude Bellingham's current contract is a five-year deal, reflecting both his stature in the football world and the significant investment made by his club. The contract, valued at a total of $136,005,210, breaks down to an annual salary of $22,667,935. This translates to weekly wages of approximately $435,914. Bellingham's contract is set to lead him into free agency in 2029, marking the end of this significant phase of his career.

Early Life

Jude Bellingham was born Jude Victor William Bellingham on June 29, 2003, in Stourbridge, England. He is the son of Mark and Denise Bellingham, and he has a younger brother named Jobe who plays for the Sunderland Association Football Club. Mark is a former sergeant for the West Midlands Police, and in 2016, he made headlines for scoring his 700th goal in non-League football. Jude studied at Priory School in Birmingham.

Career

Bellingham played for Stourbridge Football Club, then he became a member of Birmingham City Football Club as an under-8. When he was 14 years old, he played for Birmingham City's under-18 team, and he began playing for the under-23 team when he was 15. By March 2019, Jude had been featured on the "FourFourTwo" list of the "50 most exciting teenagers in English football." He earned a two-year scholarship with the team that was set to begin in the summer of 2019, and at the age of 16 years and 38 days, he became the youngest Birmingham City first-team player. In November 2019, he was named the EFL Young Player of the Month, and at the end of the season, he won the Championship Apprentice of the Year award and the EFL Young Player of the Season award. In 2020, Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund after signing a contract that was believed to be worth at least £25 million. He was named the team's Rookie of the Month in September 2020, and he was runner-up for the prestigious 2021 Kopa Trophy. Jude won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2022 and the Kopa Trophy in 2023. He signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid in mid-2023, receiving a "base transfer fee of €103 million with potential to rise by 30% to approximately €133.9 million due to add-ons." In August 2023, he became the first English player to win the La Liga Player of the Month award, and later that year he received the Golden Boy award.

Bellingham has also played for England's national team, and he made his under-15 debut in late 2016. He was the captain of the team during the 2017–18 season, and he earned a Special Achievement Award at the Birmingham City Academy awards in 2018. Jude then played for England's under-16 team, under-17 team, and under-21 team, and he joined the senior squad in November 2020. In the UEFA Euro 2020, which didn't take place until June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jude became the youngest English player to compete in a major tournament at the age of 17 years and 136 days.

Personal Life

Jude has been involved with the Mustard Seed Project, a charitable organization dedicated to "providing quality education in their brand new school, health care and a feeding programme for 320 poor African children in this deprived area of Kenya." In addition to donating football kits through adidas, he helped raise money to build a school and to buy laptops for the students. On Bellingham's fundraising page on the Mustard Seed Project website, he wrote, "I am currently very keen to support the 300 children at Miche Bora School in a deprived area of Mombasa. The school is run by UK charity Mustard Seed Project and the children are very poor. Many of the children only get the food that is provided by the school each day and would otherwise go hungry. Amazingly, your generous donations have made it possible for Mustard Seed Project to feed all the children for the rest of this year." He added, "Now I would really like to raise money to buy some laptops. The children need IT skills to follow the Kenyan curriculum and then for their life in the future."

Awards and Honors

In 2018, Bellingham won the Birmingham City Under-15/16 Goal of the Season award and the Birmingham City Special Achievement Award. In 2019, he received the Syrenka Cup Player of the Tournament award, EFL Young Player of the Month award (November), and for the 2019–20 season, he was named Birmingham City Young Player of the Year, EFL Young Player of the Season, and Championship Apprentice of the Year. In September 2020, Jude was the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month, and in October 2021, he scored the Bundesliga Goal of the Month. He was named the VDV Bundesliga Newcomer of the Season (2020–21), VDV Bundesliga Player of the Season (2022–23), and Bundesliga Player of the Season (2022–23) as well as the IFFHS Men's World's Best Youth Player (2022) and La Liga Player of the Month (August and October 2023). Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy in 2023 and was the runner-up in 2021, and he was also honored with the Golden Boy award in 2023.