Jozy Altidore Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Soccer Players Net Worth: $16 Million Salary: $2.2 Million Date of Birth: Nov 6, 1989 (33 years old) Place of Birth: Livingston Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jozy Altidore's Net Worth

What is Jozy Altidore's Net Worth and Salary?

Jozy Altidore is an American professional soccer player who has a net worth of $16 million. Jozy Altidore began his career with MLS's New York Red Bulls in 2006. He has played for numerous other clubs since then, including the Spanish La Liga club Villarreal, the English Premier League club Hull City, and MLS's Toronto FC. Altidore has also represented the United States in various international competitions, such as the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

During his career to date, Jozy Altidore has earned a bit more than $40 million in salary alone.

Early Life

Josmer "Jozy" Altidore was born on November 6, 1989 in Livingston, New Jersey as the youngest of four children of Haitian immigrant parents. Raised in Boca Raton, Florida, he played soccer with a number of youth teams in the area.

New York Red Bulls

In the 2006 MLS SuperDraft, Altidore was chosen 17th overall by the New York Red Bulls. He made his professional debut that summer as a substitute in a 1-3 U.S. Open Cup loss to D.C. United. Altidore scored his first professional goal in September to beat the Columbus Crew 1-0. The Red Bulls went on to reach the postseason, where Altidore became the youngest-ever player to score in the MLS playoffs, at about a month shy of 17 years old.

European Clubs

In mid-2008, Altidore was transferred to the Spanish La Liga club Villarreal for around $10 million, the largest fee paid for any MLS player to that date. During his tenure with Villarreal from 2008 to 2011, Altidore spent time on loan with three other clubs. The first was the Spanish Segunda División club Xerez, which he ended up never making an appearance for due to a surgery. After that, Altidore was loaned to the English Premier League club Hull City. He scored his first and only Premier League goal in a 2-1 home win over Manchester City in February of 2010. A couple months later, Altidore was dismissed for violent conduct during a critical game for Hull City's survival in the Premier League. Ultimately, the club lost. In early 2011, Altidore was loaned out to the Turkish club Bursaspor for six months.

Following his time with Bursaspor, Altidore signed with the Dutch Eredivisie club AZ. In August of 2011, he started in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League final qualifying match against Norway's Aalesunds FK, and scored twice. For the season, Altidore ended up leading AZ in scoring with 22 goals across all competitions. He continued his success in the 2012-13 season, scoring the first hat-trick of his club career in a September victory over Roda JC, and scoring two more hat-tricks before the season's finish. Finally, in May of 2013, Altidore scored the winning goal against PSV in the KNVB Cup final, giving AZ its first Dutch Cup in 31 years. Following that incredible season, Altidore returned to the English Premier League to play for Sunderland on a four-year contract. However, he only played for the club through 2014 due to poor performance.

Toronto FC

Altidore was acquired by MLS's Toronto FC in early 2015. He had a strong first season with the club, making it to the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinals and helping Toronto reach the MLS Cup Playoffs. Altidore finished the season with 14 goals across 27 appearances. Although he began the 2016 season inauspiciously, he improved over the months as Toronto won the Canadian Championship and again advanced to the MLS Cup Playoffs. This time, the club went even further, reaching the MLS Cup Final for the first time in its history. Ultimately, Toronto lost to the Seattle Sounders on penalties. In the 2017 season, Altidore was substantially bolstered by the arrival of playmaker Victor Vázquez, who supported his attacking partnership with Sebastian Giovinco. For the second year in a row, Toronto claimed the Canadian Championship, and for the third consecutive season reached the MLS Cup Playoffs. Again making it to the MLS Cup Final, Toronto ended up winning 2-0 over the reigning champs the Sounders. For his part in the match, Altidore was named the MLS Cup MVP.

In 2018, Toronto made it to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League for only the second time in its history. Altidore made his 100th appearance for the club in late April in the second away leg of the Champions League Final. However, he was taken out due to an injury, and was sidelined for a while after undergoing surgery. In August, Altidore scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 home victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps to earn Toronto yet another Canadian Championship title. The next season, Toronto once again faced the Sounders in the MLS Cup Final, but lost 1-3. Altidore played two more seasons with the club through 2021.

New England Revolution

Altidore was acquired by MLS's New England Revolution via free agency in early 2022. The club later bought out his contract in mid-2023 after he scored just two goals across 27 league appearances.

International Career

Altidore has represented the United States men's national soccer team in several international competitions. Early on in his career, he played in the 2005 FIFA U-17 World Championship, the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Altidore went on to represent the US in the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup, multiple CONCACAF Gold Cups, and the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. He has earned over 110 caps since making his senior national team debut.

Personal Life

In the spring of 2019, Altidore got engaged to professional tennis player Sloane Stephens. The couple married on New Year's Day, 2022.