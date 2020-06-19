John Barnes net worth: John Barnes is a Jamaican English former professional soccer player and manager who has a net worth of $10 million. He is known for being one of the best English soccer players during the 1980s and 1990s.

John Barnes was born in Kingston, Jamaica in November 1963. He was a winger who spent his youth career for Stowe Boys Club. Barnes played for Sudbury Court from 1980 to 1981. He played for Watford from 1981 to 1987, scoring 65 goals in 233 appearances. John Barnes played for Liverpool from 1987 to 1997 and scored 84 goals in 314 caps. He played for Newcastle United from 1997 to 1999 and scored six goals in 27 games. Barnes finished his career with Charlton Athletic in 1999. He also represented England in international competition, scoring 11 goals in 79 appearances from 1983 to 1995. John Barnes managed Celtic from 1999 to 2000, Jamaica from 2008 to 2009, and Tranmere Rovers in 2009. He was the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 1988, and the FWA Football of the Year in 1988 and 1990. Barnes was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2005 and became a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1998.