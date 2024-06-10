What is Jay-Jay Okocha's net worth?

Jay-Jay Okocha is a retired Nigerian former football player who has a net worth of $5 million. Jay-Jay Okocha is best known for playing as a midfielder for teams including Borussia Neunkirchen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers, Qatar SC, and Hull SC. He also played for the Nigeria national team from 1993 to 2006. He was also a star on the international stage, representing Nigeria from 1993 to 2006 and netting 14 goals. He appeared in the FIFA World Cup 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup. He has received nine club honors and three international honors throughout his career and was voted as number twelve on the list of the greatest African footballers of the last half-century in 2007. In 2003 and 2004 he was named BBC African Footballer of the Year. He has also been named in the FIFA 100. He retired in 2008.

Early Life

Augustine Azuka Okocha, popularly known as Jay-Jay Okocha was born in Enugu, Nigeria on August 14, 1973. Just like many other football stars, he fell in love with the game while kicking around a makeshift ball on the streets.

In 1990, he joined Enugu Rangers and produced many spectacular performances during his time at the club. A particularly memorable one is when he rounded off and scored a goal against veteran Nigerian goalkeeper Willy Okpara.

Later that year, he decided to take a holiday to West Germany and joined his friend Numa for a training session at his club, Borussia Neunkirchen. The coach was so blown away by Okocha's skills that he invited him back the next day and before long, offered him a contract.

A year later he joined FC Saarbrücken for a short period before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt

In December 1991, Okocha landed in Frankfurt and linked up with his new teammates including Ghanaian international striker Tony Yeboah. He put up some impressive performances for the German side, one highlight being a goal he scored against Karlsruher SC, which was voted as 1993 Goal of the Year.

In 1995 Eintracht Frankfurt was relegated to the second tier of German football and Okocha signed for Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe. He said goodbye to the Bundesliga with a tally of 18 goals in 90 matches.

Fenerbahçe

Okocha joined Fenerbahçe in 1996 for approximately £1 million. In his two seasons with the club, he netted 30 goals in 62 appearances, many of them coming from direct free kicks, which became sort of his trademark.

Paris Saint-Germain

In 1998, French side Paris Saint-Germain signed Okocha for around £14 million, making him the most expensive African player at the time. He spent four years in Paris, playing 84 games and finding the back of the net 12 times. What's more, he was a mentor for young Brazilian footballer and future Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho.

In the 2001 UEFA Intertoto Cup, Okocha scored 5 goals, helping the team win the title alongside Aston Villa F.C. and ES Troyes AC.

Bolton Wanderers

In the summer of 2002, Okocha joined Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer from PSG. Even though he had a bit of a rough start with injuries plaguing his debut season, he still managed to score seven goals that helped steer the club away from relegation.

Okocha became team captain the following season and led Bolton to a runners-up spot in the 2004 Football League Cup final.

At the end of the 2006 season, he declined a one-year contract extension to move to Qatar, where he spent only one season.

Hull City

Okocha then moved to Championship side Hull City on a free transfer in 2007. Unfortunately, he couldn't contribute much to their promotion campaign due to fitness issues and pesky injuries. He ended up playing 18 games the entire season without scoring a goal. The club released him at the end of the season, ultimately sending him into retirement.

In 2012, he dusted off his soccer boots and came out of retirement. He signed with Bengal Premier League Soccer team Durgapur Vox Champions hoping for one last dance. However, fate had other plans. The season was postponed and the league shut down in 2013 before he could make an appearance.

International Career

Okocha made his official debut for Nigeria in May 1993 in the 1994 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. In his second cap, he helped the team qualify for their first World Cup with a 4-1 win against Algeria.

In 1994, he was part of the squad that won the African Cup of Nations and also represented his country in the World Cup that year. They made it to the second round before losing to eventual tournament runners-up Italy. The setback only fueled his fire, as he stepped up his game in 1996 to help Nigeria win Olympic gold at the Atlanta Games.

He subsequently represented the Super Eagles at the 1998 FIFA World Cup as well as the African Cup of Nations in 2000, 2002, 2004, and 2006 but the team never won a trophy in any of these tournaments.

Post-Playing Career

On February 21, 2015 Okocha was elected Chair of the Delta State Football Association. Then, in April of the same year, he announced his interest in running for president of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Since 2019, Okocha has been sharing his football insights as a pundit for Supersports, the African sports broadcaster. He's been breaking down the action for major tournaments like the African Cup of Nations and the European Championships.

Personal Life

Jay-Jay Okocha married the love of his life, Nkechi Okocha, in 1997 and have two children together.

During his time at Fenerbahçe, he acquired Turkish citizenship and picked the name Muhammed Yavuz to feel more at home.

He has a nephew, Alex Iwobi, who followed closely in his footsteps. He plays for English Premier League side Fulham and the Nigerian national team.