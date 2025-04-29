What is Jamie Redknapp's net worth?

Jamie Redknapp is an English former professional soccer player who has a net worth of $20 million.

Jamie Redknapp has forged a successful career both on and off the football pitch, transitioning seamlessly from professional player to respected pundit and media personality. Known for his technical ability and vision as a midfielder during his playing days, particularly at Liverpool FC, he has since established himself as one of the most recognizable and insightful voices in football analysis. Despite a career hampered by injuries, Redknapp's intelligence and understanding of the game have allowed him to remain an influential figure in football long after hanging up his boots.

Early Life and Background

Jamie Frank Redknapp was born on June 25, 1973, in Barton on Sea, Hampshire, England. He comes from a notable footballing family – his father is the well-known manager Harry Redknapp, and he is a cousin of former England midfielder Frank Lampard, whose father (Frank Lampard Sr.) is Jamie's uncle.

Growing up in a household where football was a constant presence, Jamie developed his skills from an early age. His natural talent was evident, and he began his football journey by training in the youth system at Tottenham Hotspur. However, rather than signing his first professional contract with Spurs, he chose to begin his senior career under his father's management.

Bournemouth (1989-1991)

At just 16 years old, Redknapp began his professional career at AFC Bournemouth in 1989, where his father Harry was the manager. Despite his youth, he quickly made an impression, appearing in 13 matches for the club. His performances at such a young age attracted attention from bigger clubs, and before long, Liverpool came calling.

Liverpool (1991-2002)

In January 1991, Kenny Dalglish signed Redknapp for Liverpool for a fee of £350,000, making him one of the most expensive 17-year-olds in football at the time. Ironically, Dalglish resigned just weeks after signing Redknapp, meaning the young midfielder never played under the man who brought him to Anfield.

Redknapp's Liverpool career started slowly under Graeme Souness, but he gradually established himself as a regular in the team. In October 1991, he became the youngest player to represent Liverpool in European competition when he featured against Auxerre in the UEFA Cup.

During his 11 years at Liverpool, Redknapp made 308 appearances and scored 41 goals for the club. He was known for his technical skill, vision, accurate passing, and ability to strike powerful free kicks. His contributions to the team earned him the captaincy, and he helped Liverpool win the League Cup in 1995 and the UEFA Super Cup.

Unfortunately, Redknapp's time at Liverpool was marred by persistent injury problems that prevented him from reaching his full potential. Despite these setbacks, he was highly regarded by Liverpool fans, who voted him number 40 in a 2006 poll of "100 Players Who Shook The Kop."

Tottenham Hotspur (2002-2005)

With his Liverpool contract expiring, Redknapp joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer in April 2002. Returning to the club where he had trained as a youth player, he went on to make 49 appearances for Spurs over two and a half seasons, scoring four goals and serving as team captain.

Southampton (2005)

In January 2005, Redknapp joined Southampton, once again playing under his father's management. However, his time at the club was brief, lasting only five months before ongoing injury problems forced him to retire from professional football at the age of 32.

International Career

Redknapp represented England at international level between 1995 and 1999, earning 17 caps. His international career was limited by injuries, which caused him to miss major tournaments including the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

Post-Playing Career

Broadcasting and Punditry

After retiring from football, Redknapp quickly established himself in media. He began his broadcasting career in 2004 as a pundit for the BBC during the European Championships. Since then, he has become a fixture on Sky Sports, where he is a regular studio analyst known for his articulate and insightful commentary.

His media work extends beyond television appearances. Redknapp is also a regular columnist for the Daily Mail, offering his expert opinions on the game to a wide readership.

Television Personality

Beyond his football analysis, Redknapp has expanded his television presence through entertainment programs. Since 2010, he has been a team captain on the popular Sky One panel show "A League of Their Own," showcasing his natural charisma and sense of humor.

In 2021, Redknapp co-presented "Redknapp's Big Night Out" on Sky One alongside his father Harry and comedian Tom Davis, further cementing his status as a television personality.

Author

In 2020, Redknapp published his autobiography, "Me, Family and the Making of a Footballer," offering readers a personal insight into his upbringing and his journey through professional football.

Personal Life

Redknapp was married to pop singer Louise Nurding (of Eternal fame) from 1998 to 2017. The couple had two sons together: Charley (born 2004) and Beau (born 2008).

Away from football and television, Redknapp is an avid golfer, playing off a handicap of four and counting professional golfers among his friends. He has maintained strong connections to the sporting world while building a successful media career.

Legacy and Influence

Despite not achieving the trophy-laden career that his talent might have promised due to injuries, Jamie Redknapp has established himself as a respected voice in football. His transition from player to pundit has been seamless, and his analysis is valued for its insight and clarity.