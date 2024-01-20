Jack Grealish Net Worth

What Is Jack Grealish's Net Worth and Salary?

Jack Grealish is an English professional footballer who has a net worth of $40 million. Jack Grealish is a winger and attacking midfielder for the Premier League football club Manchester City as well as England's national team. Jack is considered to be one of the world's best wingers. He joined Aston Villa Football Club when he was 6 years old, and he began his senior career with the club in 2012 and became club captain seven years later.

In 2021, Grealish signed a £100 million transfer deal with Manchester City, which was called the "biggest deal in British football history." His average annual salary from the deal is $17 million.

Manchester City won a Premier League title during the 2021–22 and the 2022–23 seasons, and they won the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League during the 2022–23 season and the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2023. In 2016, Grealish began playing for England's under-21 team, which won the Toulon Tournament that year. In 2020, he was called up to England's senior team, and he subsequently played in the 2020 UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro 2020, and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Early Life

Jack Grealish was born Jack Peter Grealish on September 10, 1995, in Birmingham, West Midlands, England. He grew up with his sister, Hollie, in nearby Solihull. Hollie has cerebral palsy, and Jack has described her as his "best friend." Grealish had a younger brother named Keelan, who died of sudden infant death syndrome in 2000. Jack's great-great-grandfather was footballer Billy Garraty, who was a member of Aston Villa when the team won the 1905 FA Cup final. Grealish studied at Our Lady of Compassion Roman Catholic Primary School, followed by St Peter's Roman Catholic Secondary School. Jack is of Irish ancestry, which inspired him to play Gaelic football for Warwickshire GAA's Hurling and Camogie Club during his youth.

Career

Grealish joined Aston Villa at the age of 6. He was a member of the under-19 team when they won the 2012–13 NextGen Series. In September 2013, he began playing for Notts County Football Club of EFL League One on a youth loan, scoring his first career goal in a December match against Gillingham. Though Jack was only meant to be with the team until January 2014, Notts County extended his loan until the end of the season. After returning to Aston Villa, he signed a new four-year contract with the team in October 2014. Aston Villa made it to the finals of the 2015 FA Cup but lost to Arsenal. In October 2016, Grealish was suspended for violent conduct after a match against the Wolverhampton Wanderers and had to sit out three games. During a July 2017 post-season match against Watford, Jack collided with Tom Cleverley and was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He spent several months recovering, and in a 2018 interview with the "Daily Mirror," he stated, "I took a kick to the kidney and it split in two places. It was pouring with blood, internally, for about five hours. It's the worst pain I've ever been in. I went to Heartlands hospital in Birmingham. They found out what it was and I was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth for an operation. Before it happened, the surgeon had to tell me the consequences of what could happen if it didn't work. He looked me in the eye and said, 'Jack, you could die.'"

During a March 2019 Second City derby match, Grealish was "punched from behind by a pitch invader." The spectator who attacked him subsequently served 14 weeks in prison for assault and pitch encroachment. Jack became Aston Villa's captain in March 2019, and the team had 10 consecutive league wins. The club played in the 2019 EFL Championship play-offs, and they were runner-ups in the EFL Cup for the 2019–20 season. In March 2020, Premier League matches were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and six months later, Grealish signed a new five-year deal with Aston Villa. However, in August 2021, Manchester City signed Jack to a six-year, £100 million deal. Since Grealish joined Manchester City, the club has won two Premier League titles (2021–22 and 2022–23), the FA Cup (2022–23), the UEFA Champions League (2022–23), the UEFA Super Cup (2023), and the FIFA Club World Cup (2023).

Personal Life

Jack is in a relationship with Sasha Rebecca Attwood, who he met at secondary school when he was 16 years old. In March 2020, Grealish was fined by Aston Villa for violating government stay-at-home guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. After pleading guilty to two careless driving charges (which took place in March and October 2020), Jack was banned from driving in the U.K. for nine months and was ordered to pay a £82,499 fine. During one of those incidents, Grealish hit several parked cars while turning his vehicle. In late 2023, his home was broken into, and thieves reportedly stole watches and jewelry worth £1 million. Jack later wrote on Instagram, "I can't begin to explain how devastated I am over the burglary that took place at my home a few days ago. My family mean the world to me and nothing is more important than ensuring their safety. This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt. I have had so many amazing experiences and achievements over the last 12 months, but to be honest the best year of my life in football now doesn't feel like something I can celebrate. The people that commit these terrible crimes have no idea of the damage they cause to people's lives. I hope they are found and brought to justice so no other family has to go through what we have."

Honors

Jack was named FAI Under-17 Irish International Player of the Year in 2012 and FAI Under-21 Irish International Player of the Year in 2015. He won the award for the Aston Villa Young Player of the Season for the 2014–15 season and Aston Villa Player of the Season for the 2019–20 season.

Real Estate

In 2022, Grealish paid £6 million for a mansion in Manchester. The home includes seven bedrooms, and a swimming pool and tennis court sit on the 20-acre property. The home also has a helipad and a private fishing lake.