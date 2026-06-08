What is Ivan Toney's Net Worth and Salary?

Ivan Toney is an English professional soccer player who has a net worth of $35 million.

A powerful, confident striker known for his finishing, penalty-taking, strength, and hold-up play, Toney built one of the more unusual modern English soccer careers. Rather than rising smoothly through a major Premier League academy, he climbed from Northampton Town and England's lower divisions to Brentford, the England national team, and eventually a major contract in Saudi Arabia.

Toney became a star at Brentford, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League and proving he could score consistently at the top level. His career also included a major setback when he was suspended for betting-rule violations, but he returned to the field and remained one of the most valuable English strikers outside the traditional elite clubs.

Financially, Toney's career changed later than many other top-earning players. For most of his career, he earned far less than global superstars. His move to Al Ahli in 2024 changed that, giving him a tax-free Saudi contract worth roughly €18 million per year, equal to about $20 million annually.

Early Life

Ivan Benjamin Elijah Toney was born on March 16, 1996, in Northampton, England. He came through the Northampton Town academy and made his senior debut as a teenager. His early career was shaped by lower-league soccer, where physicality, consistency, and mental toughness were essential.

Newcastle United signed him as a young player, but Toney did not immediately break through in the Premier League. Instead, he spent several years on loan at clubs including Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United, and Wigan Athletic.

Peterborough United

Toney's breakthrough came at Peterborough United. There, he became one of the most dangerous strikers in the English Football League. His goals, aerial ability, strength, and penalty-box instincts turned him into a valuable commodity.

At Peterborough, Toney proved he was more than a lower-league journeyman. His production earned him a move to Brentford, which had become known for smart recruitment and player development.

Brentford

Toney joined Brentford in 2020 and immediately became the focal point of the club's attack. In the 2020-21 season, he scored 33 league goals and helped Brentford earn promotion to the Premier League.

Once in the Premier League, Toney proved he could score against top-level defenses. His penalty-taking became one of his trademarks, and his combination of finishing, physicality, and confidence made him one of England's best center-forwards.

His career was interrupted in 2023 when he received an eight-month suspension for breaches of FA betting rules. He returned in 2024 and quickly re-established his value.

Al Ahli

Toney joined Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia in late 2024. The move secured his financial future and gave him a salary far beyond what he had earned in England.

Unlike some players who moved to Saudi Arabia after long careers at super-clubs, Toney made the jump after spending most of his career at Peterborough and Brentford. That made the financial impact even more dramatic.

England National Team

Toney earned his way into the England national team through his Premier League performances at Brentford. His route was unusual because he did not come from a traditional top-six pathway, but his form made him impossible to ignore.

For England, he has offered strength, penalty-taking, and a classic center-forward profile. His presence in the national team setup added to his marketability and helped justify his value in the transfer market.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

For most of his career, Toney earned a fraction of what the biggest names in world soccer made. During his years at Peterborough and Brentford, he was likely earning between $1 million and $3 million per year, with his Brentford Premier League salary representing the best earnings of his English career.

That changed in late 2024, when he moved to Al Ahli. His Saudi contract is worth roughly €18 million per year, equal to about $20 million annually, tax-free. That single deal transformed his career earnings and net worth.

Because Toney reached Saudi Arabia later than players such as Marcelo Brozović, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Sergej Milinković-Savić, he has not banked as much Saudi money yet. Still, the Al Ahli contract dwarfs his previous salaries. If he completes the deal, it could produce more income than the rest of his career combined.

Across Northampton, Newcastle, loan spells, Peterborough, Brentford, Al Ahli, England bonuses, and endorsements, Toney's gross career earnings are likely on track to exceed $75 million, with most of that coming from his Saudi contract.

Endorsements