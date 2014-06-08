Ilkay Gundogan Net Worth: Ilkay Gundogan is a German professional football player who has a net worth of $25 million. Known as a midfielder for the German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, he is also representative of the Germany national football team. He was born in Gelsenkirchen, Germany in 1990. He started off his youth career playing as a midfielder in 1993.

In 2011 Gundogan signed a four-year contract with Borussia Dortmund. He received high praise for his play in the EUFA Champions League semi-final games against Real Madrid in 2012-13. He scored a goal to win the 2013 DFL-Supercup in July 2013. Ilkay Gundogan has also been playing for the German national team since 2008. He made his debut for the senior Germany team in October 2011. He had been approached by Turkey about playing for their country, since his parents were born there. He made the decision to play for Germany in one of the toughest decisions of his life. He scored his first goal for the German team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Gundogan is in a relationship with actress Sila Sahin. He is recognized for his central role in Borussia Dortumund's championship of the 2011-12 Bundesliga league. He is well known for his technical abilities, as well as his passing game.