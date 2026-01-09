Hulk Net Worth

What is Hulk's Net Worth and Salary?

Hulk is a Brazilian football player who has a net worth of $50 million. Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, known universally as Hulk, is a Brazilian professional footballer whose career has been defined by rare physical power, elite shot velocity, and a willingness to build a global résumé far from Europe's traditional spotlight leagues. A left-footed forward capable of playing as a winger or central striker, Hulk rose from modest beginnings in Brazil to become one of the most productive and highest-earning Brazilian players of his generation. After early development in Japan, he broke through in Portugal with Porto, where his explosive scoring and big-game performances made him a fixture in European competition and a target for major clubs. Rather than following a conventional path to Spain or England, Hulk opted for lucrative and influential moves to Russia and later China, becoming one of the first truly global stars of the Chinese Super League era. Across continents, he combined goals, assists, and trophies with headline-grabbing contracts that reshaped expectations for player compensation outside Europe's top five leagues. Internationally, Hulk represented Brazil at major tournaments, adding a World Cup appearance and Olympic silver medal to his résumé. Late in his career, a return to Brazil reinforced his status as both a prolific scorer and a marquee attraction, closing the loop on a career that blended sporting impact with financial significance.

Early Life

Hulk was born on July 25, 1986, in Campina Grande, Paraíba, Brazil. He grew up in difficult financial circumstances and worked manual jobs as a teenager to help support his family. Football offered a path forward, and his combination of size, speed, and raw strength quickly set him apart. As a young player, he left Brazil for Japan, an unconventional move at the time for an aspiring Brazilian professional. The decision proved pivotal, giving him early first-team experience and exposure to professional training environments while he was still developing physically and tactically.

Club Career

Hulk's professional career began in Japan with clubs including Kawasaki Frontale and Tokyo Verdy, followed by a productive spell at Consadole Sapporo. His performances caught the attention of Porto, who signed him in 2008. In Portugal, Hulk evolved into one of Europe's most feared attackers, helping Porto win multiple Primeira Liga titles, domestic cups, and the UEFA Europa League. His thunderous left foot and ability to score from distance became trademarks.

In 2012, Hulk moved to Zenit Saint Petersburg, where he continued to post strong scoring numbers and won domestic honors, including Russian league titles. In 2016, he joined Shanghai SIPG, becoming one of the faces of the Chinese Super League's rapid rise. Hulk remained a central figure in China, leading the league in goals and helping Shanghai to a historic league championship.

Later in his career, Hulk returned to Brazil with Atlético Mineiro. The move reignited his domestic profile, as he delivered prolific scoring seasons and played a key role in major titles, reinforcing his reputation as a difference-maker well into his thirties.

International Career

Hulk earned more than 40 caps for the Brazilian national team. He represented Brazil at the 2012 Olympics, where the team won a silver medal, and was part of the squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. While he was never the undisputed focal point of the national team, his physical presence and long-range shooting offered a distinct tactical option at the international level.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Hulk's career earnings place him among the most financially successful Brazilian footballers of his era. His move from Porto to Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2012 came with a transfer fee reported around €60 million, one of the largest in Portuguese league history at the time. His salary in Russia positioned him among the top earners in the league.

The defining financial chapter of Hulk's career began with his 2016 transfer to Shanghai SIPG. In China, he reportedly earned annual compensation in the range of $20 million, reflecting the league's aggressive push to attract global stars. Over several seasons, that deal alone generated well over $100 million in gross earnings.

Combined with earlier European contracts, bonuses, and later earnings in Brazil, Hulk's total career income is widely estimated to exceed $150 million before taxes, endorsements, and investments. His willingness to pursue opportunities outside traditional power leagues fundamentally reshaped the financial arc of his career.

Personal Life

Hulk's personal life became the subject of significant public attention following the end of his first marriage. He was previously married to Iran Angelo de Souza, whom he met while playing in Japan. The couple married in 2007 and separated in July 2019. Together, they have three children: sons Ian and Tiago, and a daughter, Alice.

After the separation, Hulk began a relationship with Camila Angelo, who is Iran's niece, in October 2019. The relationship drew widespread scrutiny due to the close familial connection. Reports in March 2020 indicated that Hulk and Camila married, with practical considerations such as visa status cited as part of the timing while Hulk was playing in China.

In April 2022, Camila gave birth to their daughter, Zaya, who is Hulk's fourth child. From a family standpoint, Zaya is the half-sister of Hulk's three older children. At the same time, she is the child of their mother's niece, creating an unusual but clearly defined familial relationship. Hulk has acknowledged all of his children publicly, and his family structure reflects the complexities that followed his divorce and remarriage.