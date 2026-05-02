Gonzalo Higuaín net worth

What is Gonzalo Higuain's net worth and salary?

Gonzalo Gerardo Higuaín is a French-Argentine footballer who has a net worth of $45 million.

Gonzalo Higuaín was one of the most prolific strikers of his generation. Known by the nickname "El Pipita," Higuaín built his reputation as a classic number 9: physical, direct, technically sharp, and ruthless in front of goal. After emerging at River Plate, he moved to Real Madrid as a teenager and became a major attacking weapon during one of the most talent-loaded eras in the club's history. He later became a superstar at Napoli, where he broke the Serie A single-season scoring record, before completing a controversial and enormously expensive move to Juventus. Higuaín also played for AC Milan, Chelsea, and Inter Miami, and he represented Argentina in three World Cups. Though he was sometimes criticized for missed chances in major finals, his overall résumé is extraordinary. Across club and country, he scored nearly 350 goals, won major domestic trophies in Spain and Italy, and earned more than $120 million during his playing career.

Salaries, Career Earnings and Endorsements

Higuaín's career earnings were driven primarily by salary rather than endorsements. At Real Madrid, his wages rose from a modest young-player contract into a multi-million-dollar annual salary. At Napoli, he earned roughly €4.5 million to €5.5 million net per season. At Juventus, his five-year deal paid around €7.5 million net per season, or more than $16 million gross annually. During his AC Milan and Chelsea loans, those clubs helped cover that massive Juventus-level salary. At Inter Miami, he earned $7.5 million in guaranteed compensation in 2021 alone and more than $15 million across his MLS stay.

Taken together, Higuaín's gross salary earnings likely exceeded $120 million to $140 million. That figure includes his years at Real Madrid, his Napoli peak, the massive Juventus contract, his loan salaries at AC Milan and Chelsea, and his Designated Player deal with Inter Miami.

Off the field, Higuaín's endorsement profile was smaller than global icons like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but he had a long-running relationship with Nike. He wore Nike football boots for much of his career and appeared in regional soccer marketing campaigns, particularly in South America and Italy.

By the time he retired, Higuaín had built one of the most successful financial careers of any Argentine striker of his era.

Early Life

Gonzalo Gerardo Higuaín was born on December 10, 1987, in Brest, France. His father, Jorge "Pipa" Higuaín, was a professional soccer player who was playing in France at the time of Gonzalo's birth. The family later returned to Argentina, and Gonzalo grew up in a soccer household.

His nickname, "El Pipita," came from his father, who was known as "Pipa." Although Higuaín was born in France, he became an Argentine citizen in 2007 and represented Argentina internationally throughout his career.

River Plate

Higuaín began his senior career with River Plate, one of Argentina's most famous clubs. He made his first-team debut in 2005 and quickly attracted attention for his finishing ability, movement, and confidence in the penalty area.

At River Plate, Higuaín showed the traits that would define the rest of his career. He was strong enough to hold off defenders, smart enough to find space, and composed enough to convert chances under pressure. European clubs began tracking him almost immediately, and Real Madrid moved quickly to sign him before he had even turned 20.

Real Madrid

In December 2006, Real Madrid purchased Higuaín from River Plate for a transfer fee of around €12 million. He joined the Spanish giant in 2007 and spent six and a half seasons with the club.

At Real Madrid, Higuaín had to compete for attention and playing time alongside some of the biggest stars in the world, but he still became one of the club's most dependable scorers. He scored 107 league goals during his time in Spain and helped Real Madrid win multiple domestic trophies.

While his early salary was modest compared with the club's biggest Galáctico contracts, his wages rose significantly through contract extensions. By the end of his Madrid tenure, Higuaín had established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe.

Napoli

In 2013, Higuaín moved to Napoli for a transfer fee of roughly €40 million. The transfer gave him the chance to become the unquestioned focal point of a major European club, and he delivered the best soccer of his career in Naples.

His defining season came in 2015-16, when he scored 36 goals in Serie A and broke the league's single-season scoring record. The achievement turned Higuaín into a Napoli legend and made him one of the most valuable forwards in the world.

During his Napoli peak, Higuaín reportedly earned around €4.5 million to €5.5 million net per season. His success also made him the subject of one of the most controversial transfers in Italian soccer history.

Juventus, AC Milan, and Chelsea

In 2016, Juventus triggered Higuaín's €90 million release clause, taking him from Napoli to the club's biggest domestic rival. The move infuriated many Napoli fans, but it also confirmed Higuaín's status as one of the elite strikers in world soccer.

Juventus signed him to a five-year contract reportedly worth around €7.5 million net per season, equal to roughly $8.3 million to $9 million net annually, or more than $16 million gross. He helped Juventus continue its run of dominance in Italian soccer, winning Serie A titles and remaining a productive scorer.

Later in his Juventus contract, Higuaín spent time on loan at AC Milan and Chelsea. Both clubs took on the burden of his massive Juventus wages during those loan spells. While his performances were not as explosive as his Napoli peak, he remained a high-profile striker with a résumé few players could match.

Inter Miami

In 2020, Higuaín moved to Major League Soccer, signing with Inter Miami CF, the club co-owned by David Beckham. He joined on a free transfer and signed a two-and-a-half-year Designated Player contract.

In 2021, Higuaín was the highest-paid player in MLS, with a base salary of $5.1 million and total guaranteed compensation of $7.5 million. Over his time with Inter Miami, he earned more than $15 million in gross compensation.

He retired from professional soccer after the 2022 MLS season. After retiring, Higuaín transitioned into a player development role with Inter Miami, giving him a path to remain connected to the sport after his playing career.

Argentina National Team

Higuaín earned 75 caps for Argentina and scored 31 goals for the national team. He represented Argentina in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 World Cups and was part of the team that reached the 2014 World Cup final.

His Argentina career was complicated. On one hand, he was one of the country's most productive forwards during a highly competitive era. On the other hand, he was heavily criticized for missed chances in major finals, including the 2014 World Cup final and Copa América finals. Those moments became an unfortunate part of his legacy, but they do not erase his overall production or his importance to Argentina over nearly a decade.