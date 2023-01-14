Gavi Net Worth:

What is Gavi's Net Worth and Salary?

Gavi is a professional footballer from Spain who has a net worth of $30 million. Gavi is best known for playing as a central midfielder for the La Liga club Barcelona. He has also played for the Spanish national team, including in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022. There, in his first World Cup match, Gavi helped Spain win 7-0 over Costa Rica.

Early Life

Pablo Gavi was born as Pablo Martín Páez Gavira on August 5, 2004 in Los Palacios y Villafranca, Spain. He has an older sister named Aurora.

Youth Career

Gavi began playing football early in life, starting out with his hometown club La Liara Balompié in 2010. After two years there, he moved to the youth academy of Real Betis, where he spent another two years. With Real Betis's youth team, Gavi scored 95 goals.

Barcelona

In 2020, Gavi signed his first professional contract with La Liga club Barcelona. He was soon promoted from the under-16 team to the under-19 team. In early 2021, Gavi made his debut for Barcelona B when he came on as a substitute in the 77th minute of an eventual 6-0 victory over L'Hospitalet. The next month, he made his first start for the team in a 1-0 derby win over Espanyol B.

Ahead of the 2021-2022 season, Gavi was promoted to the senior squad of Barcelona. He had an impressive run during preseason friendlies, putting in strong performances in wins against Girona, Gimnàstic de Tarragona, and VfB Stuttgart. Finally, in August, Gavi played his first official match with Barcelona's first team in a 2-1 La Liga victory over Getafe. Closing out 2021, he scored his first goal for the club in a 3-2 home win over Elche.

Contract & Salary

At Barcelona, Gavi earns a salary of $7.5 million per year.

International Career

On the international stage, Gavi has played for the Spanish national team. He first represented his country at the under-15, under-16, and under-18 levels. In 2021, he moved up to the senior level and made his debut in the UEFA Nations League. Appearing in Spain's semifinal win over Italy, he became the youngest footballer ever to represent Spain at the senior level. Ultimately, Spain went on to fall to France in the final. Returning to the Nations League in 2022, Gavi hit another milestone when he became the youngest player ever to score for Spain at the senior level.

In late 2022, Gavi made his FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar. There, he started in all four of Spain's matches, and scored a goal in his country's first game, a 7-0 routing of Costa Rica. This made Gavi the second youngest player ever, behind only Brazil's Pelé, to score in a World Cup match.

Playing Style

Due to his agile passing, close control, and ability to move quickly to escape tight spaces and launch counterattacks, Gavi has been compared to former Barcelona midfielders Xavi and Andrés Iniesta.

Honors

As an individual player, Gavi won the Kopa Trophy in 2022 as the best-performing football player under the age of 21. The same year, he won the Golden Boy, an award given by sports journalists to the best-performing European player under 21.